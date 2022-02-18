https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-man-removed-from-plane-due-to-lets-go-brandon-mask---video-1093135569.html
US Man Removed From Plane Due to 'Let's Go Brandon' Mask - Video
US Man Removed From Plane Due to 'Let's Go Brandon' Mask - Video
In January, a passenger on Spirit Airlines flight 3317 from Cleveland to Tampa was asked to remove his mask, which was considered offensive, and replace it... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T12:11+0000
2022-02-18T12:11+0000
2022-02-18T12:11+0000
world
plane
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093136039_132:0:1862:973_1920x0_80_0_0_dcdf401c4f6d5fc089817a5be978bffd.jpg
A passenger aboard ultra-low cost Allegiant Airlines was removed from a flight after refusing to remove his "Let's Go Brandon" face mask, according to the New York Post.On 16 February, a video emerged on social media showing a flight attendant asking the passenger to change his mask.The man refuses to put on a different mask, prompting the flight attendant to tell him to leave.According to Fox News, Allegiant Airlines confirmed that the passenger had been removed from the plane, but insisted that this was because he had disobeyed the flight attendant.The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" became popular with US conservatives after an October NASCAR race in Alabama. The crowd was shouting “F**k Joe Biden”, but a TV reporter was trying to hide it by suggesting during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown that the people were actually chanting "Let’s go, Brandon."The phrase has become a slogan among Joe Biden critics.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093136039_115:0:1878:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7754675c3b36caff02157be6cfb073.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, plane, us
US Man Removed From Plane Due to 'Let's Go Brandon' Mask - Video
Subscribe
In January, a passenger on Spirit Airlines flight 3317 from Cleveland to Tampa was asked to remove his mask, which was considered offensive, and replace it with one provided by the company.
A passenger aboard ultra-low cost Allegiant Airlines was removed from a flight after refusing to remove his "Let's Go Brandon" face mask, according to the New York Post.
On 16 February, a video emerged on social media showing a flight attendant asking the passenger to change his mask.
The man refuses to put on a different mask, prompting the flight attendant to tell him to leave.
"I'm gonna have you leave the aircraft," she said in the footage.
According to Fox News, Allegiant Airlines confirmed that the passenger had been removed from the plane, but insisted that this was because he had disobeyed the flight attendant.
The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon
" became popular with US conservatives after an October NASCAR race in Alabama. The crowd was shouting “F**k Joe Biden”, but a TV reporter was trying to hide it by suggesting during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown that the people were actually chanting "Let’s go, Brandon."
The phrase has become a slogan among Joe Biden critics.