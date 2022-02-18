https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-man-removed-from-plane-due-to-lets-go-brandon-mask---video-1093135569.html

US Man Removed From Plane Due to 'Let's Go Brandon' Mask - Video

A passenger aboard ultra-low cost Allegiant Airlines was removed from a flight after refusing to remove his "Let's Go Brandon" face mask, according to the New York Post.On 16 February, a video emerged on social media showing a flight attendant asking the passenger to change his mask.The man refuses to put on a different mask, prompting the flight attendant to tell him to leave.According to Fox News, Allegiant Airlines confirmed that the passenger had been removed from the plane, but insisted that this was because he had disobeyed the flight attendant.The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" became popular with US conservatives after an October NASCAR race in Alabama. The crowd was shouting “F**k Joe Biden”, but a TV reporter was trying to hide it by suggesting during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown that the people were actually chanting "Let’s go, Brandon."The phrase has become a slogan among Joe Biden critics.

