https://sputniknews.com/20220218/ukrainian-forces-shell-sanzharovka-village-in-lpr-using-122mm-caliber-artillery-lugansk-says-1093150022.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Sanzharovka Village in LPR Using 122mm Caliber Artillery, Lugansk Says
Ukrainian Forces Shell Sanzharovka Village in LPR Using 122mm Caliber Artillery, Lugansk Says
LUHANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces on Friday shelled the Sanzharovka village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) using a 122 mm... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
"The armed forces of Ukraine have blatantly violated the ceasefire regime, including with the use of heavy weapons," the office said, adding that Sanzharovka was shelled by a 122mm calibre artillery system.Earlier on Friday, LPR and DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) announced an emergency evacuation of civilians after shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces had intensified in the past 24 hours.
16:43 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 16:50 GMT 18.02.2022)
LUHANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces on Friday shelled the Sanzharovka village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) using a 122 mm caliber artillery system, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) told reporters.
"The armed forces of Ukraine have blatantly violated the ceasefire regime, including with the use of heavy weapons," the office said, adding that Sanzharovka was shelled by a 122mm calibre artillery system.
Earlier on Friday, LPR and DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) announced an emergency evacuation of civilians after shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces had intensified in the past 24 hours.