https://sputniknews.com/20220218/ukrainian-forces-shell-sanzharovka-village-in-lpr-using-122mm-caliber-artillery-lugansk-says-1093150022.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell Sanzharovka Village in LPR Using 122mm Caliber Artillery, Lugansk Says

Ukrainian Forces Shell Sanzharovka Village in LPR Using 122mm Caliber Artillery, Lugansk Says

LUHANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces on Friday shelled the Sanzharovka village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) using a 122 mm... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T16:43+0000

2022-02-18T16:43+0000

2022-02-18T16:50+0000

ukraine

donetsk

lugansk

shelling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093150102_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5da2d8c772ece8d1731bf8bb4bff535e.jpg

"The armed forces of Ukraine have blatantly violated the ceasefire regime, including with the use of heavy weapons," the office said, adding that Sanzharovka was shelled by a 122mm calibre artillery system.Earlier on Friday, LPR and DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) announced an emergency evacuation of civilians after shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces had intensified in the past 24 hours.

ukraine

donetsk

lugansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, donetsk, lugansk, shelling