UK Temporarily Moves Its Embassy From Kiev to Lviv Amid Shelling of Donbas

2022-02-18T19:43+0000
2022-02-18T19:43+0000
2022-02-18T20:42+0000
Britain moved on Friday its diplomatic corps in Uraine from the embassy in capital Kiev to "operate from the British Embassy office in Lviv" and recommended British nationals to leave the country, according to a press release from UK’s foreign ministry.It has specified that the measure, related to "the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders" is "temporarily."It warned that "any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv’s ability to provide any consular assistance," adding that "British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the British Embassy has transferred part of its staff to Lviv, stressing that London would maintain a diplomatic presence in Kiev.The tensions over Ukraine has increased after reports of Kiev’s continuous massive shelling of self-proclaimed republics of Donbass and Lugansk and military build up by Ukrainian armed forces near Donbass borders.
News
en_EN
19:43 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 20:42 GMT 18.02.2022)
NATO along with Ukraine have repeatedly been raising concerns over Russia’s potential "invasion" of Ukraine, citing concentration of Russian troops near its border and warning of possible provocation. Moscow has dismissed the allegations as "empty and unfounded," insisting on peaceful resulution that would be pursuant to international agreements.
Britain moved on Friday its diplomatic corps in Uraine from the embassy in capital Kiev to "operate from the British Embassy office in Lviv" and recommended British nationals to leave the country, according to a press release from UK’s foreign ministry.
It has specified that the measure, related to "the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders" is "temporarily."
"The Embassy remains open but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance. British nationals should leave while commercial options remain," the ministry said.
It warned that "any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv’s ability to provide any consular assistance," adding that "British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."
On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the British Embassy has transferred part of its staff to Lviv, stressing that London would maintain a diplomatic presence in Kiev.
The tensions over Ukraine has increased after reports of Kiev’s continuous massive shelling of self-proclaimed republics of Donbass and Lugansk and military build up by Ukrainian armed forces near Donbass borders.