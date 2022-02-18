https://sputniknews.com/20220218/uk-temporarily-moves-its-embassy-from-kiev-to-lviv-amid-shelling-of-donbas-1093155841.html

UK Temporarily Moves Its Embassy From Kiev to Lviv Amid Shelling of Donbas

UK Temporarily Moves Its Embassy From Kiev to Lviv Amid Shelling of Donbas

NATO along with Ukraine have repeatedly been raising concerns over Russia’s potential "invasion" of Ukraine, citing concentration of Russian troops near its... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T19:43+0000

2022-02-18T19:43+0000

2022-02-18T20:42+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093156344_0:51:3071:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_088b689b446b77aee9b3d7af7672cc4a.jpg

Britain moved on Friday its diplomatic corps in Uraine from the embassy in capital Kiev to "operate from the British Embassy office in Lviv" and recommended British nationals to leave the country, according to a press release from UK’s foreign ministry.It has specified that the measure, related to "the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders" is "temporarily."It warned that "any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British Embassy Kyiv’s ability to provide any consular assistance," adding that "British Nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the British Embassy has transferred part of its staff to Lviv, stressing that London would maintain a diplomatic presence in Kiev.The tensions over Ukraine has increased after reports of Kiev’s continuous massive shelling of self-proclaimed republics of Donbass and Lugansk and military build up by Ukrainian armed forces near Donbass borders.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk