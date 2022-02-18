https://sputniknews.com/20220218/the-export-potential-of-meetings-at-gulfoods-2022-exceeds-27-million-1093150567.html

Export Potential of Meetings at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai Exceeds $27 Million

Export Potential of Meetings at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai Exceeds $27 Million

Moscow (Sputnik) – Russian exporters, with the support of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group), held more than 450 business meetings at the... 18.02.2022

"Taking stock of the domestic exposition on Gulfood 2022 organised by the REC, I can confirm its effectiveness, which is evidenced by the export potential of the meetings between Russian producers and potential foreign buyers which amounted to $ 27.5 million. I am sure that in these five days we have laid a good foundation for future exports," Veronika Nikishina, REC's chief executive said.She also noted that Russian food products have been in great demand on international markets over the past few years.At the Gulfood 2022 International Food Exhibition, more than 60 leading Russian companies – including producers of grain, meat, dairy, confectionery, butter, drinks, and caviar – presented their products with the support of the REC.Russian products continue to gain the confidence of foreign consumers, including residents of the Persian Gulf, as shown by the increased interest in Russian business at the exhibition.

