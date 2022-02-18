https://sputniknews.com/20220218/the-export-potential-of-meetings-at-gulfoods-2022-exceeds-27-million-1093150567.html
Export Potential of Meetings at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai Exceeds $27 Million
16:56 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 18.02.2022)
Moscow (Sputnik) – Russian exporters, with the support of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group), held more than 450 business meetings at the Gulfood 2022 International Food Exhibition in Dubai, which ended on 17 February. Their total export potential is estimated at $27.5 million, the REC says.
"Taking stock of the domestic exposition on Gulfood 2022 organised by the REC, I can confirm its effectiveness, which is evidenced by the export potential of the meetings between Russian producers and potential foreign buyers which amounted to $ 27.5 million. I am sure that in these five days we have laid a good foundation for future exports," Veronika Nikishina, REC's chief executive said.
She also noted that Russian food products have been in great demand on international markets over the past few years.
"Last year, Russia set a record for food exports of $37.4 billion, 23 percent more than in 2020. The fat-and-oil industry had the highest growth rate, with a 47 percent increase in supply since the beginning of the year. The bulk of the exports are grain crops; its rate has risen by 15 percent, which is $12 billion," the head of the centre said.
At the Gulfood 2022 International Food Exhibition, more than 60 leading Russian companies – including producers of grain, meat, dairy, confectionery, butter, drinks, and caviar – presented their products with the support of the REC.
Russian products continue to gain the confidence of foreign consumers, including residents of the Persian Gulf, as shown by the increased interest in Russian business at the exhibition.