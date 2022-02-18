https://sputniknews.com/20220218/russias-red-line-freedom-convoy-crackdown-spoofing-and-scalping-1093124806.html
Russia’s Red Line, Freedom Convoy Crackdown, Spoofing and Scalping
Today the Misfits talk about: Russia’s Red Line, the Freedom Convoy police crackdown, and the DOJ investigates short sellers. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russia’s Red Line, Freedom Convoy Crackdown, Spoofing and Scalping
Today the Misfits talk about: Russia’s Red Line, the Freedom Convoy police crackdown, and the DOJ investigates short sellers.
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the expulsion of the US deputy ambassador from Russia and the accusations Ukraine and Russia are exchanging of cease-fire violations, as the US secretary of state addresses the UN Security Council on the crisis.Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, breaks down the Future of Tech commission's recent recommendations on limiting data collection, and the need for more forceful action on privacy violations. They also discuss new legislation to protect children's privacy online and Google's plans to (pretend to) protect your privacy.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell professor of law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University, gets into the Justice Department's investigation of short selling on Wall Street. He also helps explain the ramifications of the Canadian government's new emergency powers as they relate to private banking and breaks down what the about face of the Trump Organization's accounting firm means.Austin Pelli, cohost of Fault Lines, reports from Ottawa, where a crackdown on the anti-mandate trucker convoy is underway. Protestors appear to be unconcerned with the threats of arrest, and promise the protest will continue.
Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, joins Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the expulsion of the US deputy ambassador from Russia and the accusations Ukraine and Russia are exchanging of cease-fire violations, as the US secretary of state addresses the UN Security Council on the crisis.
Chris Garaffa
, editor of TechForThePeople.org
, breaks down the Future of Tech commission’s recent recommendations on limiting data collection, and the need for more forceful action on privacy violations. They also discuss new legislation to protect children's privacy online and Google’s plans to (pretend to) protect your privacy.
Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell professor of law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University, gets into the Justice Department’s investigation of short selling on Wall Street. He also helps explain the ramifications of the Canadian government’s new emergency powers as they relate to private banking and breaks down what the about face of the Trump Organization’s accounting firm means.
Austin Pelli, cohost of Fault Lines, reports from Ottawa, where a crackdown on the anti-mandate trucker convoy is underway. Protestors appear to be unconcerned with the threats of arrest, and promise the protest will continue.
