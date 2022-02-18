https://sputniknews.com/20220218/robert-pattinson-confesses-batman-voice-he-tried-for-role-was-labelled-absolutely-atrocious-1093138270.html

Robert Pattinson Confesses Batman Voice He Tried for Role Was Labelled 'Absolutely Atrocious'

Hollywood has mined a rich seam of talent to play superhero Batman on the big screen, with stars including Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that the peculiar way of speaking he invented to play Batman was labelled "absolutely atrocious". The 35-year-old star of the 'Twilight' series, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, told the host that he "wanted to do a radically different thing" from the other actors who had portrayed Batman before him on screen. "I thought - because everyone has this kind of gruff, gravelly thing - I'm like, 'I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to go really whispery'," Pattinson said.Pattinson said that there was something about putting the Batman suit on which meant “you have to speak in a certain way”.Although it took Pattinson some time to get his Batman voice right, he revealed that he was not the only actor who tried to experiment with it. Christian Bale also tried the same whispery technique in 'Batman Begins'. “That’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well. If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago,” Pattinson said.Filmmaker Matt Reeves, during an interview with GQ this month, described Pattinson as a “chameleon” and said he “never plays a character with exactly his voice. The voice is one of his ways in.” 'The Batman', which also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler, is due for release next month.

