Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/putin-and-lukashenko-hold-press-conference-after-talks-in-moscow-1093141867.html
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow
Earlier this week, the two countries' militaries held joint drills in Belarus and since then the Russian troops and vehicles that took part in the exercises... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are holding a press conference on Friday, 18 February, following their tet-a-tete talks earlier in the day. The two presidents were expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral strategic partnership, as well as ongoing tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border and security situation in Eastern Europe. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin and Lukashenko Hold Press Conference After Talks in Moscow

13:31 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 18.02.2022)
© Ruptly
Earlier this week, the two countries' militaries held joint drills in Belarus and since then the Russian troops and vehicles that took part in the exercises have returned to their permanent deployment bases.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are holding a press conference on Friday, 18 February, following their tet-a-tete talks earlier in the day.
The two presidents were expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral strategic partnership, as well as ongoing tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border and security situation in Eastern Europe.
