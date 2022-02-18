https://sputniknews.com/20220218/prince-andrew-may-receive-lump-sum-if-he-leaves-his-royal-lodge-media-says-1093154795.html

Prince Andrew May Receive Lump Sum if He Leaves His Royal Lodge, Media Says

Earlier this week, Prince Andrew finally reached a settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre who claimed that she was forced to have sex with him three... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew may receive a sizeable sum of money if he's forced from his grace-and-favour 31-bedroom lodge in Windsor, MailOnline reports.According to the media outlet, a 2005 National Audit Office report suggests that the Duke of York is “entitled to be repaid” for the refurbishment he funded after he moved in back in 2003.This revelation comes as the royal finally reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the prince in 2001 when she was only 17 years old.The media outlet also notes that the Duke of York faces calls to leave the property in question, with royal author Angela Levin saying that "losing Royal Lodge is a marvellous idea and if he can walk away with some money, it makes it more enticing."

