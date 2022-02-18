https://sputniknews.com/20220218/prince-andrew-may-receive-lump-sum-if-he-leaves-his-royal-lodge-media-says-1093154795.html
Prince Andrew May Receive Lump Sum if He Leaves His Royal Lodge, Media Says
Prince Andrew may receive a sizeable sum of money if he's forced from his grace-and-favour 31-bedroom lodge in Windsor, MailOnline reports.According to the media outlet, a 2005 National Audit Office report suggests that the Duke of York is “entitled to be repaid” for the refurbishment he funded after he moved in back in 2003.This revelation comes as the royal finally reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the prince in 2001 when she was only 17 years old.The media outlet also notes that the Duke of York faces calls to leave the property in question, with royal author Angela Levin saying that "losing Royal Lodge is a marvellous idea and if he can walk away with some money, it makes it more enticing."
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/prince-andrew-reportedly-pledges-not-to-deny-having-sex-with-giuffre-as-part-of-settlement-1093129752.html
Earlier this week, Prince Andrew finally reached a settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre who claimed that she was forced to have sex with him three times when she was 17 years old.
Prince Andrew may receive a sizeable sum of money if he's forced from his grace-and-favour 31-bedroom lodge in Windsor, MailOnline reports.
According to the media outlet, a 2005 National Audit Office report suggests that the Duke of York is “entitled to be repaid” for the refurbishment he funded after he moved in back in 2003.
"The maximum compensation of just under £7 million is subject to annual reductions over the first 25 years of the lease, so that at the end of that period, there is nil compensation payable," the report states.
This revelation comes as the royal finally reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the prince in 2001 when she was only 17 years old.
The media outlet also notes that the Duke of York faces calls to leave the property in question, with royal author Angela Levin saying that "losing Royal Lodge is a marvellous idea and if he can walk away with some money, it makes it more enticing."
"He should be obliged to do that," she said. "Charles has asked him to be invisible. He has an opportunity to change and live out of sight."