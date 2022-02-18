https://sputniknews.com/20220218/new-opportunities--new-challenges-the-intricacies-of-having-a-sex-life-during-the-covid-pandemic-1093143534.html

New Opportunities & New Challenges: The Intricacies of Having a Sex Life During the COVID Pandemic

The ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has affected multiple aspects of people's lives, with intimate relations being no exception.As the pandemic currently shows no signs of abating, reports about an apparent decrease in the so called "collective libido" have started to emerge, though what role COVID played, begs an interesting question.For example, the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behaviour (NSSHB) published in 2021, found that sexual activity in the US and other countries decreased years before the outbreak, between 2009 and 2018.As for more recent developments, the CEO of one of the world's largest condom manufacturers, Karex, revealed last month that the use of their products has dropped by as much as 40 percent over the last two years.Chantal Gautier, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Westminster, and trainee in sex therapy, suggests that peoples’ sex lives were likely affected in "different ways" by the pandemic.For example, Gautier noted, online sex parties afforded singles and couples alike an opportunity to “engage with sex” without the need to abandon the comfort of their residences.She observed that a “certain emotional space” is needed for people to “keep any flame alive”, and lockdowns imposed amid the pandemic probably did not help in that regard.This might explain why, according to IFOP (2020), some 25 percent of couples reported having less or no sexual activity during the first lockdown, which hints at a decrease of “our libido”.Figures released by a New YouGov tracker reveal that on average, 27 percent of people in the UK have sex in any given week. In addressing the issue of younger people’s sexual habits, compared to previous generations, Gautier postulated that for some individuals (regardless of generation) sex is "complex", but that the pandemic "might well have impacted those (coming of age) in their sexual development". Gautier also remarked that sexual activity, whether solo or partnered "has positive health benefits", though sex "can be about very different things for different people".

