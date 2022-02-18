https://sputniknews.com/20220218/moscow-may-deploy-forces-to-latin-american-bases-if-security-talks-with-us-fail-duma-lawmaker-says-1093157403.html

Moscow May Deploy Forces to Latin American Bases if Security Talks With US Fail, Duma Lawmaker Says

Moscow May Deploy Forces to Latin American Bases if Security Talks With US Fail, Duma Lawmaker Says

A senior Russian lawmaker has revived discussion about how Russia might turn the corner strategically in its negotiations with NATO on security guarantees... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T21:12+0000

2022-02-18T21:12+0000

2022-02-18T21:12+0000

russia-nato row on european security

latin america

russian military bases

ukraine

tu-160

russia

russian duma

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104616/75/1046167563_0:0:2985:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_3f3a105da6a3ed5b5fb9f54fcc5ac515.jpg

“We have enough military-technical measures that will force the United States to take care of its own security, and not Ukraine, which is too far away from them. For example, the deployment of military bases in Latin America may be part of the answer,” United Russia MP Yuri Shvytkin, who is Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, told Russian online news outlet Gazeta.Ru on Friday.The MP was echoing comments by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last month, who suggested in an interview with RTVI television network that Moscow might deploy Russian military infrastructure to Cuba or Venezuela.“I don’t want to confirm anything, I won’t exclude anything … It depends on the actions of [our] American colleagues,” Ryabkov told RTVI’s Tina Kandelaki on January 13.Several days earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “unacceptable” for Moscow to expect NATO to respect its sphere of influence by pledging not to expand further eastward or to station certain weapons in Eastern Europe.“We can’t go back to a world of spheres of influence,” the US’ chief diplomat told CNN.Soviet deployments to Cuba were common during the Cold War, most notoriously the R-12 and R-14 nuclear-armed ballistic missiles and Il-28 bombers that triggered the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. However, after the missiles were withdrawn Soviet ship and aircraft stopovers in Cuba were common, including Tu-95 and Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft on patrol.More recently, Russian Tu-160 White Swan bombers made several trips to Venezuela, including in 2018 amid another tense situation with Ukraine and NATO. Caracas and Moscow reportedly agreed on the principle of establishing a Russian military base on La Orchila Island in the Caribbean Sea at the time.NATO has accused Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine by deploying large numbers of troops near its western borders, although Moscow denies any plans for attacking Ukraine and says its troops are performing military maneuvers and drills with Belarusian forces. Moscow has said the crisis stems from a lack of guarantees of its security by NATO, which has continued to expand eastward and incorporate many former Soviet allies and even former Soviet republics.So far, NATO has refused to significantly alter its stance on membership, including writing off Ukraine as a potential future member of the alliance.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

latin america, russian military bases, ukraine, tu-160, russia, russian duma