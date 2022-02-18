International
BREAKING NEWS: DPR, LPR Heads Announce Start of Mass Evacuation to Russia as Shelling by Ukrainian Forces Intensifies
13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Majority of Germans Oppose Ukraine's Accession to NATO, Poll Shows
Majority of Germans Oppose Ukraine's Accession to NATO, Poll Shows
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Up to 53% of German citizens are opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO, while less than a third or 28% are of the contrary opinion... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T13:56+0000
2022-02-18T13:58+0000
germany
nato
ukraine
poll
russia-nato row on european security
According to the poll, 31% of respondents spoke out against Ukraine's entry into the alliance in the coming years, another 22% completely excluded the admission of the country to NATO. Less than a third, or 28% of Germans expressed a strong belief that Kiev should not be denied membership in the alliance. Another 19% of the respondents were undecided.The poll was conducted from February 15-16 both by phone and in an online format, with 1,202 Germans participating. The statistical margin of error was 2-3 percentage points.In the European security proposals which Russia made to NATO and the United States in December, 2021, Moscow specifically asked for guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. However, Washington vows to continue supporting NATO's open door policy.Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of invasion. Russia has rejected those accusations and warned its Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Kiev that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.
germany
ukraine
Majority of Germans Oppose Ukraine's Accession to NATO, Poll Shows

13:56 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 18.02.2022)
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visits Hetman Petro Sagaidachny Ukrainian Army Academy
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko visits Hetman Petro Sagaidachny Ukrainian Army Academy - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Up to 53% of German citizens are opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO, while less than a third or 28% are of the contrary opinion, according to a survey by the German ARD TV broadcaster.
According to the poll, 31% of respondents spoke out against Ukraine's entry into the alliance in the coming years, another 22% completely excluded the admission of the country to NATO. Less than a third, or 28% of Germans expressed a strong belief that Kiev should not be denied membership in the alliance. Another 19% of the respondents were undecided.
The poll was conducted from February 15-16 both by phone and in an online format, with 1,202 Germans participating. The statistical margin of error was 2-3 percentage points.
In the European security proposals which Russia made to NATO and the United States in December, 2021, Moscow specifically asked for guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. However, Washington vows to continue supporting NATO's open door policy.
Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of invasion. Russia has rejected those accusations and warned its Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Kiev that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.
