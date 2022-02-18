International
London's O2 Arena Roof Partially Torn Off by Storm Winds - Video, Photo
London's O2 Arena Roof Partially Torn Off by Storm Winds - Video, Photo
Earlier, the Meteorological Office issued a red alert for most of the UK, including London, due to storm Eunice bringing extremely strong winds to parts of the country.
Videos and photos have emerged online, showing the damaged roof of London's O2 Arena. It was caused by strong winds currently battering Southwest England.
London's O2 Arena Roof Partially Torn Off by Storm Winds - Video, Photo

12:48 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 18.02.2022)
Earlier, the Meteorological Office issued a red alert for most of the UK, including London, due to storm Eunice bringing extremely strong winds to parts of the country.
Videos and photos have emerged online, showing the damaged roof of London's O2 Arena. It was caused by strong winds currently battering Southwest England.
