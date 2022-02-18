London's O2 Arena Roof Partially Torn Off by Storm Winds - Video, Photo
12:48 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 18.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
Being updated
Earlier, the Meteorological Office issued a red alert for most of the UK, including London, due to storm Eunice bringing extremely strong winds to parts of the country.
Videos and photos have emerged online, showing the damaged roof of London's O2 Arena. It was caused by strong winds currently battering Southwest England.
The O2 Arena seems to be getting worse by the minute. Storms absolutely battering it now in London it seems. #StormEunice— Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) February 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/70zMwhysDt
i’m meant to be seeing Dave at the O2 on Monday and this is what the O2 arena looks like rn fml 😭 pic.twitter.com/few6AJeEHi— AverageHarry 🫐 (@harrynotaverage) February 18, 2022
Video: The roof of O2 arena in London was partially shredded as storm Eunice affects the area. pic.twitter.com/yLLHCJw8Gb— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 18, 2022