https://sputniknews.com/20220218/its-time-to-take-control-kanye-west-says-donda-2-to-be-released-on-his-own-platform-1093149112.html

'It’s Time to Take Control': Kanye West Says 'Donda 2' to Be Released on His Own Platform

'It’s Time to Take Control': Kanye West Says 'Donda 2' to Be Released on His Own Platform

The rapper claimed in one of his Instagram posts that artists today “get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes” and insisted that it is time to “free... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T16:41+0000

2022-02-18T16:41+0000

2022-02-18T16:41+0000

viral

kanye west

album

release

announcement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080481717_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1eb1fb8c0665f11ae06cff1743f969d.jpg

American rapper Ye, aka Kanye West, has announced that his new album, Donda 2, is not going to be released on Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.Spilling the details in an Instagram post today, Ye declared that the new record will only be streaming on his own platform, “the stem player."In another post he made earlier, Ye claimed that “today artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes."The rapper’s announcement evoked a somewhat mixed reaction from his social media audience; while some cheered, others appear annoyed. “What if we buy stem download the album and then it’s just the poopity scoop song again,” inquired one netizen.“I’m poor Kanye I’m sorry I will wait for the leaks,” added another.“Billionaire charging people $200 to listen to his music,” quipped the third.According to a link provided in Ye’s Instagram bio, one Stem Player (the device) costs $200. The rapper’s new album is expected to be released on 22 February.Complex magazine, however, points at a development that occurred in 2016 when another album of Kanye’s, “The Life of Pablo," was also “exclusively released to a platform, kind of.”While the album arrived exclusively on Tidal, it was uploaded to other streaming services six weeks after the initial drop, despite Kanye saying at the time that the album would “never never never” be available anywhere else, the media outlet notes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, kanye west, album, release, announcement