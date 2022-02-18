https://sputniknews.com/20220218/ioc-chief-says-russia-must-respect-cas-ruling-to-keep-valieva-in-olympic-games-1093132729.html

IOC Chief Says Russia Must Respect CAS Ruling to Keep Valieva in Olympic Games

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had decided to let Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continue her participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, after... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not want Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to further take part in the Beijing Games, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling allowing her participation must be respected, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Friday.He insisted that the investigation into Valieva’s doping allegations is of exceptional importance and that WADA was qualified to conduct it.In the meantime, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it believes that the decision of the CAS to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in individual competitions at the Beijing Olympics is a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code. According to WADA, the court decision marked an optional, rather than mandatory provisional suspension for "protected persons" (athletes under 16 years old). WADA claimed in a statement a precedent is created in which athletes under 16 years of age can compete without clarifying the circumstances of obtaining a positive doping test.Doping AllegationsIn February, the International Testing Agency said that Kamila Valieva's probe, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by the WADA on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The announcement came as the figure skater helped Russia win a gold in a group event, resulting in the award ceremony being postponed indefinitely.The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually allowed Valieva to participate in Olympic individual competitions despite a complaint from the IOC, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Skating Union.Kamila Valieva missed out on the podium after clinching fourth place in the individual competition on Wednesday, on 17 February. The Beijing Olympic Games are due to end on Sunday, 20 February.

