IOC Chief Says Russia Must Respect CAS Ruling to Keep Valieva in Olympic Games
IOC Chief Says Russia Must Respect CAS Ruling to Keep Valieva in Olympic Games
18.02.2022
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not want Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to further take part in the Beijing Games, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling allowing her participation must be respected, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Friday.He insisted that the investigation into Valieva’s doping allegations is of exceptional importance and that WADA was qualified to conduct it.In the meantime, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it believes that the decision of the CAS to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in individual competitions at the Beijing Olympics is a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code. According to WADA, the court decision marked an optional, rather than mandatory provisional suspension for "protected persons" (athletes under 16 years old). WADA claimed in a statement a precedent is created in which athletes under 16 years of age can compete without clarifying the circumstances of obtaining a positive doping test.Doping AllegationsIn February, the International Testing Agency said that Kamila Valieva's probe, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by the WADA on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The announcement came as the figure skater helped Russia win a gold in a group event, resulting in the award ceremony being postponed indefinitely.The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually allowed Valieva to participate in Olympic individual competitions despite a complaint from the IOC, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Skating Union.Kamila Valieva missed out on the podium after clinching fourth place in the individual competition on Wednesday, on 17 February. The Beijing Olympic Games are due to end on Sunday, 20 February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/valieva-wada-test-sports--anti-doping-movement-manipulated-for-political-purposes-journo-says-1093060472.html
08:06 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 18.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Григорий Сысоев / Go to the photo bankThe Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva competes in the women's singles skating short programme during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had decided to let Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continue her participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, after a December doping test, taken well before the competition, came back positive after she helped her team win a gold.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not want Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to further take part in the Beijing Games, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling allowing her participation must be respected, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Friday.

“We lost the court case so we have to respect the rule of law because if we are not respecting it, if we are abandoning the rule of law, there are no international sports anymore,” Bach told a news conference.

He insisted that the investigation into Valieva’s doping allegations is of exceptional importance and that WADA was qualified to conduct it.

“I have my experience over years having had to listen to too many lies, and too many explanations of doping cases, and realising that doping very rarely happens alone by the athletes,” Bach explained.

In the meantime, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it believes that the decision of the CAS to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in individual competitions at the Beijing Olympics is a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The reasoning part of the decision confirms that a panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to ignore the clear and unequivocal provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code regarding the criteria for lifting a mandatory provisional suspension," WADA said in a statement.

According to WADA, the court decision marked an optional, rather than mandatory provisional suspension for "protected persons" (athletes under 16 years old). WADA claimed in a statement a precedent is created in which athletes under 16 years of age can compete without clarifying the circumstances of obtaining a positive doping test.

Doping Allegations

In February, the International Testing Agency said that Kamila Valieva's probe, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by the WADA on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The announcement came as the figure skater helped Russia win a gold in a group event, resulting in the award ceremony being postponed indefinitely.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually allowed Valieva to participate in Olympic individual competitions despite a complaint from the IOC, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Skating Union.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
Valieva WADA Test: Sports & Anti-Doping Movement Manipulated for Political Purposes, Journo Says
15 February, 17:31 GMT
Kamila Valieva missed out on the podium after clinching fourth place in the individual competition on Wednesday, on 17 February. The Beijing Olympic Games are due to end on Sunday, 20 February.
