Djokovic Drama: World No. 1 Willing to ‘Come Back to Australia’, Admits ‘Selfish’ Behavior

2022-02-18T01:57+0000

The tennis player Novak Djokovic revealed on Thursday that he wants to return to Australia and admitted it was ‘selfish’ to participate in a photo shoot after being positively tested with COVID-19.In December, Djokovic received a positive COVID-19 test and instead of self-isolation, he took part in a photo shoot and gave an interview to L'Equipe in Paris.The athlete, meanwhile, has a three-year ban from receiving an Australian visa, but it could be reviewed in the right circumstances, according to the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Djokovic also said he doesn’t regret anything about his much-debated attempt to participate in the Australia Open.For now, Djokovic is expected to start this season on 21 February at the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, UAE, which will be his first event since his deportation from Australia over his vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open. The organizers of the ATP 500 and the UAE authorities don’t require mandatory vaccination of visitors from abroad.Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the BBC, Djokovic claimed he is ready to sacrifice important tournaments so as to stay unvaccinated. He said that he would skip the Wimbledon in the UK and Roland Garros in France if organizers require vaccination.

