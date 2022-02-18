https://sputniknews.com/20220218/day-of-russian-invasion-hoax-ends-uneventfully-france-withdraws-from-mali-1093128434.html

Day of Russian Invasion Hoax Ends Uneventfully; France Withdraws From Mali

Day of Russian Invasion Hoax Ends Uneventfully; France Withdraws From Mali

US officials squabble over semantics as the "Russian invasion" hoax flops and Russian military units return to barracks. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T09:12+0000

2022-02-18T09:12+0000

2022-02-18T09:19+0000

the critical hour

inflation

janet yellen

donbass

mali

burkina faso

russian invasion

joe biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093128306_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_94d5651c7eb66399fc8d5229d33c50df.png

Day of Russian Invasion Hoax Ends Uneventfully; France Withdraws From Mali US officials squabble over semantics as the "Russian invasion" hoax flops and Russian military units return to barracks.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian invasion predictions. US officials squabble over semantics as the "Russian invasion" hoax flops and Russian military units return to barracks. US officials argue that the claims of a Russian pullback around Ukraine are false.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Pentagon budget. The Biden administration is reportedly prepared to ask for up to $800 billion in their 2023 defense budget as US inflation runs wild and the fear of recession looms in the US. Also, we discuss the long-term effect of massive military spending by the US government.The Critical Hour Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon come together to discuss censorship. The Biden administration's proposals for domestic terrorism laws are examined. The newest iteration of the domestic terrorism legislation appears to create an environment in which anyone who holds thoughts that run contrary to the official government narrative may be defined as a terrorist.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. France is withdrawing from Mali as the people of the African nation take to the streets in massive demonstrations and civil disobedience against French colonial rule. Also, the Burkina Faso coup leader was inaugurated as president.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has reportedly launched fresh attacks on Syria near Damascus. Also, we discuss the US policy of using the entire Middle East as a free-fire zone resulting in years of merciless civilian slaughter, and settlers destroying 50 Palestinian olive trees near Salfit.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. The invasion hoax is dissipating, but the crisis along the Russian border has not been abated. Also, there is increased shelling along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine, and some fear a US-sponsored Ukrainian offensive is in the offing.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US is using the Venezuelan people as pawns as they maintain brutal sanctions that cause untold suffering in the Bolivarian republic. Also, the Cuban communist party supports Syria's fight against terrorism and imperialism.Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that she is pleased with the direction of the economy, but is still quite concerned about rising inflation. Also, based on historic patterns, bond yields are showing signs of an impending recession.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

donbass

mali

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, inflation, janet yellen, donbass, mali, burkina faso, russian invasion, joe biden, аудио, radio