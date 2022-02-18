https://sputniknews.com/20220218/danish-tv-channel-mocked-for-captioning-putin-as-president-of-ukraine-1093144508.html

Danish TV Channel Mocked for Captioning Putin as 'President of Ukraine'

The blunder came during the West's unprecedented frenzy over Russia's "imminent" invasion of Ukraine that keeps failing to materialise. Because western media... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

Danish TV2 has raised eyebrows by captioning Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “president of Ukraine”.The faux pas was noted by Jakob Engel-Schmidt, secretary of former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who went on to form a political party of his own, the Moderates.“Unfortunate mistake? Or has TV2's graphic designer been to a clairvoyant?” Jakob Engel-Schmidt tweeted.The screenshot of TV2's blunder wasn't wasted on Denmark's wisecrackers.Some said it was a “Freudian slip” and others suggested that the staff was “high on cocaine”.“Do you think you are psychic?” another one asked.“Being the ruler of the world involves many subsidiary titles,” another witty observer said.Social media users were also quick to point out that this is not the first error by TV2 involving Russia. According to a screenshot, the channel had earlier claimed Denmark was considering sending arms to Russia. In fact, Copenhagen was mulling sending weaponry to Kiev, but decided against it as the arms in question turned out to be obsolete. The portable Stinger missiles, previously intended to boost Ukraine against the purported Russian “invasion” turned out to be ready for disposal.TV2 is a government-owned subscription television station based in Odense, Funen Island, and reporting to the Culture Ministry.The tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent weeks, with the US, NATO and the European Union rallying around Kiev and accusing Russia of a “massive military build-up” near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that it has the right to move the troops within its territory and at its own discretion.

