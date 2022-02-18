https://sputniknews.com/20220218/cuba-fosters-black-history-and-culture-as-us-attempts-to-erase-it-1093125917.html

Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture as US Attempts to Erase It

Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture as US Attempts to Erase It

Corporations Violate Post-Insurrection Pledges, France Announces Withdraw From Mali, Alex Saab Prosecuted For Diplomacy 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T09:15+0000

2022-02-18T09:15+0000

2022-02-18T09:15+0000

radio

by any means necessary

venezuela

mali

france

cuba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093125748_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0197e2f1b09f245e0b17d6f953bcc2ff.png

Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture As US Attempts To Erase It Corporations Violate Post-Insurrection Pledges, France Announces Withdraw From Mali, Alex Saab Prosecuted For Diplomacy

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss corporations working around their commitments to stop donating to politicians who were complicit in the attempt to overturn the election through lobbyists, the extreme corruption in the so-called democratic process that is often passed off as lobbying, and the willingness of corporations to advance the dangerous interests of these politicians in order to turn a profit.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss French troops withdrawing from Mali and how the uprisings of Malians against overt French operations played into this decision, how despite the occupation of Mali beginning under the pretext of regional security and the threat of Islamist terrorists it has failed to deliver on any semblance of security, whether France will make good on this commitment to withdraw and what its aftermath will mean for Mali and West Africa.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss the political prosecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who sits in a Miami prison cell over charges related to conducting business on behalf of Venezuela, the attempts to scandalize Saab over allegations that he served as a DEA agent, the successful CLAP food assistance program that Saab was working on when he was arrested, and why programs like CLAP are necessary for Venezuela under the economic warfare waged by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the challenges faced by Black Cubans because of the US blockade on the country and the reality of the Black Cuban experience, how the Cuban government fosters popular education, history, and culture of Black Cubans instead of suppressing it like institutions in the US, and the history of Black Americans receiving medical education in Cuba and serving their underserved communities at home.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

venezuela

mali

france

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, by any means necessary, venezuela, mali, france, cuba, аудио