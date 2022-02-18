https://sputniknews.com/20220218/cuba-fosters-black-history-and-culture-as-us-attempts-to-erase-it-1093125917.html
Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture as US Attempts to Erase It
Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture as US Attempts to Erase It
Corporations Violate Post-Insurrection Pledges, France Announces Withdraw From Mali, Alex Saab Prosecuted For Diplomacy 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T09:15+0000
2022-02-18T09:15+0000
2022-02-18T09:15+0000
radio
by any means necessary
venezuela
mali
france
cuba
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093125748_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0197e2f1b09f245e0b17d6f953bcc2ff.png
Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture As US Attempts To Erase It
Corporations Violate Post-Insurrection Pledges, France Announces Withdraw From Mali, Alex Saab Prosecuted For Diplomacy
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss corporations working around their commitments to stop donating to politicians who were complicit in the attempt to overturn the election through lobbyists, the extreme corruption in the so-called democratic process that is often passed off as lobbying, and the willingness of corporations to advance the dangerous interests of these politicians in order to turn a profit.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss French troops withdrawing from Mali and how the uprisings of Malians against overt French operations played into this decision, how despite the occupation of Mali beginning under the pretext of regional security and the threat of Islamist terrorists it has failed to deliver on any semblance of security, whether France will make good on this commitment to withdraw and what its aftermath will mean for Mali and West Africa.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss the political prosecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who sits in a Miami prison cell over charges related to conducting business on behalf of Venezuela, the attempts to scandalize Saab over allegations that he served as a DEA agent, the successful CLAP food assistance program that Saab was working on when he was arrested, and why programs like CLAP are necessary for Venezuela under the economic warfare waged by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the challenges faced by Black Cubans because of the US blockade on the country and the reality of the Black Cuban experience, how the Cuban government fosters popular education, history, and culture of Black Cubans instead of suppressing it like institutions in the US, and the history of Black Americans receiving medical education in Cuba and serving their underserved communities at home.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
mali
france
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093125748_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f36364cb20fc1cd5b8041a960b3d1f8b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
radio, by any means necessary, venezuela, mali, france, cuba, аудио
Cuba Fosters Black History and Culture as US Attempts to Erase It
Subscribe
Corporations Violate Post-Insurrection Pledges, France Announces Withdraw From Mali, Alex Saab Prosecuted For Diplomacy
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss corporations working around their commitments to stop donating to politicians who were complicit in the attempt to overturn the election through lobbyists, the extreme corruption in the so-called democratic process that is often passed off as lobbying, and the willingness of corporations to advance the dangerous interests of these politicians in order to turn a profit.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss French troops withdrawing from Mali and how the uprisings of Malians against overt French operations played into this decision, how despite the occupation of Mali beginning under the pretext of regional security and the threat of Islamist terrorists it has failed to deliver on any semblance of security, whether France will make good on this commitment to withdraw and what its aftermath will mean for Mali and West Africa.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss the political prosecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who sits in a Miami prison cell over charges related to conducting business on behalf of Venezuela, the attempts to scandalize Saab over allegations that he served as a DEA agent, the successful CLAP food assistance program that Saab was working on when he was arrested, and why programs like CLAP are necessary for Venezuela under the economic warfare waged by the US.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach coordinator at the Walter Rodney Foundation to discuss the challenges faced by Black Cubans because of the US blockade on the country and the reality of the Black Cuban experience, how the Cuban government fosters popular education, history, and culture of Black Cubans instead of suppressing it like institutions in the US, and the history of Black Americans receiving medical education in Cuba and serving their underserved communities at home.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com