https://sputniknews.com/20220218/critical-internet-blackout-reported-for-elon-musks-starlink-satellite-company-in-england-1093141006.html

'Critical' Internet Blackout Reported for Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company in England

'Critical' Internet Blackout Reported for Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company in England

After a Falcon 9 rocket placed another set of broadband internet spacecraft into orbit on 18 January 2022, Elon Musk’s SpaceX passed the threshold of more than... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T12:26+0000

2022-02-18T12:26+0000

2022-02-18T12:26+0000

uk

elon musk

starlink

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107711/78/1077117893_1:0:1000:562_1920x0_80_0_0_f629b545c5e83d452f0710249cee5499.jpg

A “critical” internet outage is reportedly “ongoing” for Elon Musk’s satellite company, Starlink, in England. The warning was issued at 6:56am on 18 February by Fing Internet Alert, as it claimed the issue started at 12:50am, with London impacted. It was not clarified what the source of the problem might be. The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) estimates there are around 27,000 homes and businesses in the UK which rely on satellite broadband. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to deliver another batch of broadband internet spacecraft into orbit on 18 January this year. The 49 Starlink satellites on this mission bring the total number of satellites launched by Musk’s company to 2,042, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk stated in a tweet on 15 January that there were 1,469 satellites active, with 272 moving to operational orbits to provide low-cost, high-speed internet access. SpaceX currently has FCC approval to deploy 4,408 satellites to low Earth orbit at an altitude of around 550 kilometres. To date, it has launched more than half of them, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) yet to approve plans for a larger, second-generation constellation. Elon Musk began rolling out its internet service to customers in 2021. Starlink costs $99 (£73) a month, plus (£366) $499 for a kit with a tripod, a WiFi router, and a terminal to connect to the Starlink satellites. Currently, Starlink, which originated in 2015, is offering their “Better Than Nothing Beta” service, in a hint to customers that they’re still launching satellites and occasional outages are inevitable. Starlink has informed customers to expect periodic interruptions in connectivity, occurring because the constellation isn't fully built out yet. When there’s a gap between satellites, outages may happen. The beta test is available to customers in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, France, Netherlands, Chile, Ireland, Belgium and Switzerland.

https://sputniknews.com/20220210/spacex-starlink-satellites-ravaged-by-geomagnetic-storm-enter-atmosphere-in-new-video-1092900713.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220204/elon-musks-starlink-warranty-doesnt-cover-dinosaurs--solar-storms-netizen-warns-1092760517.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, elon musk, starlink, spacex