BREAKING NEWS: Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Replace Harry Maguire as Man Utd Captain With Manager Ralf Rangnick's Help
Like his eternal rival Lionel Messi, who has struggled to perform for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has often been... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
Like his eternal rival Lionel Messi, who has struggled to perform for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has often been frustrating. However, he's still the English outfit's top goalscorer this season with 15 in 26 appearances across all competitions.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is set to replace England defender Harry Maguire as the new captain of Manchester United with manager Ralf Rangnick backing him to lead by example, British tabloid The Mirror reported.

Before CR7 rejoined the Red Devils last summer, Maguire was appointed skipper but his performances have been disappointing – so Rangnick is hoping the Portugal talisman can inspire his troops, including youngsters Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has had a stop-start season so far and has often found himself starting on the bench after making way for Ronaldo upfront. However, CR7 has been encouraging the young England striker and he's scored in his last two matches.

Rashford has long admired Ronaldo for his work ethic and dedication to the sport – the duo's relationship blossomed in January 2018 when CR7 gifted him a signed shirt.

This was precisely the reason Rashford was furious when a recent media report alleged that he and other United stars were "irritated" with Ronaldo.

Coming back to Ronaldo's possible appointment as United captain, the publication has stated that Maguire doesn't want to lose the captaincy but his teammates have lost confidence in his ability.

"Originally, Ronaldo was asking players to back Harry. But the problem is the manager now wants Ronaldo to mentor all these younger players," a source told the newspaper.

"That's left Harry in no man's land, as he's the captain and having to say and follow whatever Ronaldo says, to keep everything sweet," the source concluded.
