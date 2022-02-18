https://sputniknews.com/20220218/california-state-university-chancellor-resigns-amid-harassment-scandal-1093136817.html

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro announced his resignation from the office amid criticism of his handling of... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

"I have been honoured to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life. While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done," Castro said in a statement published on the CSU website late on Thursday.The resignation took effect immediately after the submission of the application. The Board of Trustees of the CSU accepted Castro's resignation and started to discuss the appointment of a new chancellor.Castro has long been criticized for taking no action against former Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas, who has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times since 2014. It was only after another complaint in 2019 that the CSU opened an investigation into the allegations. This led to a settlement agreement, under which Lamas received a payment of $260,000 and left the university. Castro also provided Lamas with a good recommendation letter, without disclosing the results of the investigation that confirmed harassment allegations.

