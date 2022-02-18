https://sputniknews.com/20220218/brigitte-macron-sues-two-women-for-pushing-claims-she-is-transgender-1093142885.html

Brigitte Macron 'Sues Two Women For Pushing Claims She is Transgender'

Brigitte Macron 'Sues Two Women For Pushing Claims She is Transgender'

Last December, Brigitte Macron’s staff were cited as telling Le Figaro that the French First Lady intended to initiate legal proceedings and file a complaint... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T13:16+0000

2022-02-18T13:16+0000

2022-02-18T13:16+0000

france

brigitte macron

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093141550_0:127:2897:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_35c1f2b759f130caf96c8ea39a59d76c.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, has filed a lawsuit against two women in Paris for spreading false conspiracy rumours on the Internet that she was a transgender woman, Agence France-Presse reports, citing a judicial source.It was noted that the first hearing in the civil case was scheduled for 15 June.This January Brigitte Macron had accused those questioning her gender identity of altering information on online genealogy sites to prove that she was her brother. “They changed my family tree”, she lamented at the time.In December 2021, lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency reported that the wife of the French president - an ex-schoolteacher with three children and seven grandchildren from a former marriage – intended to sue the instigators of the transgender conspiracy theory targeting her.French media traced the original story pushing the rumour that the First Lady of France was born as a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux to the Facebook page of "Natasha Rey", a self-described "journalist".The theory further gained traction in mid-October 2021 following the publication of an article in "Faits et documents" magazine founded in 1996 by right-wing figure, Emmanuel Ratier. Nearly two weeks later, on 1 November, the unsubstantiated claims began circulating online, with the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux particularly surging mid-December in France on Twitter, according to Le Figaro.Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s maiden name.

https://sputniknews.com/20211220/macrons-wife-threatens-to-sue-those-who-spread-rumors-about-her-alleged-gender-change-1091678680.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france, brigitte macron, emmanuel macron