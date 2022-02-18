International
Brigitte Macron 'Sues Two Women For Pushing Claims She is Transgender'
Brigitte Macron 'Sues Two Women For Pushing Claims She is Transgender'
Last December, Brigitte Macron's staff were cited as telling Le Figaro that the French First Lady intended to initiate legal proceedings and file a complaint...
france
brigitte macron
emmanuel macron
French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, has filed a lawsuit against two women in Paris for spreading false conspiracy rumours on the Internet that she was a transgender woman, Agence France-Presse reports, citing a judicial source.It was noted that the first hearing in the civil case was scheduled for 15 June.This January Brigitte Macron had accused those questioning her gender identity of altering information on online genealogy sites to prove that she was her brother. “They changed my family tree”, she lamented at the time.In December 2021, lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency reported that the wife of the French president - an ex-schoolteacher with three children and seven grandchildren from a former marriage – intended to sue the instigators of the transgender conspiracy theory targeting her.French media traced the original story pushing the rumour that the First Lady of France was born as a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux to the Facebook page of "Natasha Rey", a self-described "journalist".The theory further gained traction in mid-October 2021 following the publication of an article in "Faits et documents" magazine founded in 1996 by right-wing figure, Emmanuel Ratier. Nearly two weeks later, on 1 November, the unsubstantiated claims began circulating online, with the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux particularly surging mid-December in France on Twitter, according to Le Figaro.Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s maiden name.
france
france, brigitte macron, emmanuel macron

Brigitte Macron 'Sues Two Women For Pushing Claims She is Transgender'

13:16 GMT 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / Stefano RellandiniFrench President's wife, Brigitte Macron, looks on during a dinner attended by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France February 11, 2022
French President's wife, Brigitte Macron, looks on during a dinner attended by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France February 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Last December, Brigitte Macron’s staff were cited as telling Le Figaro that the French First Lady intended to initiate legal proceedings and file a complaint against the instigators of an online conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman who was born a man.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, has filed a lawsuit against two women in Paris for spreading false conspiracy rumours on the Internet that she was a transgender woman, Agence France-Presse reports, citing a judicial source.
It was noted that the first hearing in the civil case was scheduled for 15 June.
This January Brigitte Macron had accused those questioning her gender identity of altering information on online genealogy sites to prove that she was her brother. “They changed my family tree”, she lamented at the time.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are welcomed by European Parliament President David Sassoli prior a ceremony in tribute to the late former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, on the first anniversary of his death, at EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Macron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumours About Her Alleged Gender Change
20 December 2021, 22:01 GMT
In December 2021, lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency reported that the wife of the French president - an ex-schoolteacher with three children and seven grandchildren from a former marriage – intended to sue the instigators of the transgender conspiracy theory targeting her.
"She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress," stated Ennochi.
French media traced the original story pushing the rumour that the First Lady of France was born as a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux to the Facebook page of "Natasha Rey", a self-described "journalist".
© REUTERS / Philippe WojazerFrench President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte leave home before voting in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017.
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte leave home before voting in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte leave home before voting in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017.
© REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
The theory further gained traction in mid-October 2021 following the publication of an article in "Faits et documents" magazine founded in 1996 by right-wing figure, Emmanuel Ratier. Nearly two weeks later, on 1 November, the unsubstantiated claims began circulating online, with the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux particularly surging mid-December in France on Twitter, according to Le Figaro.
Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s maiden name.
