International
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/blinken-accepts-invitation-to-meet-with-lavrov-next-wednesday-1093157880.html
Blinken Accepts Invitation to Meet With Lavrov Next Wednesday
Blinken Accepts Invitation to Meet With Lavrov Next Wednesday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's offer to have a bilateral engagement about the... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T21:37+0000
2022-02-18T21:37+0000
us
russia
ukraine
security
sergei lavrov
antony blinken
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093157841_0:151:3071:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_8617eb1cfcab16da92ebfd55abf06f7a.jpg
"Our Secretary of State has accepted the invitation to have a meeting with [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov, or engage with him, next Wednesday," Psaki said during a press briefing.Moreover, she added that Blinken's plans to negotiate with Lavrov would remain in place until Russia decides to launch an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. Psaki stressed that the US remains committed to "leaving the door open for diplomacy."Russia has repeatedly conveyed it is ready to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve security concerns in Eastern Europe, including NATO's expansion toward the East near Russian borders. Moscow said it is not satisfied with the response the West has provided on Russia's security proposals.The meeting between the two diplomats comes amid the deteriorating situation in the south-east of Ukraine, as on Thursday the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced dozens of attacks by Ukrainian forces. The leadership of the DPR and LPR announced the temporary evacuation of citizens to Russia's Rostov region in connection with the possibility of Ukraine's invasion. The evacuation primarily concerns women, children and the elderly. The plans attributed to Russia to escalate the situation in Ukraine are categorically denied by Moscow, which repeatedly declares that Russia is not threatening anyone, and all Western claims are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. As Lavrov said earlier, Russia is not creating any provocations for a conflict situation in Ukraine. According to him, Russia does not rule out that the hysteria surrounding the country, hyped by the West, is aimed at providing cover for Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements on Donbas. The Kremlin said that the media hysteria of the US and NATO on Ukraine is generously framed by misinformation and fakes, despite the return of Russian troops from the border regions to their places of deployment after the military exercises.
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/russia-has-info-that-mercs-from-kosovo-albania-and-bosnia-being-sent-to-donbass-lavrov-says-1093138695.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093157841_64:0:2795:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9528ba0e2f6f55611e2bf4958f589ead.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, security, sergei lavrov, antony blinken, meeting

Blinken Accepts Invitation to Meet With Lavrov Next Wednesday

21:37 GMT 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREAS GEBERT U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 18, 2022.
 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (not pictured) during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREAS GEBERT
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's offer to have a bilateral engagement about the Ukraine situation on February 23, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"Our Secretary of State has accepted the invitation to have a meeting with [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov, or engage with him, next Wednesday," Psaki said during a press briefing.
Moreover, she added that Blinken's plans to negotiate with Lavrov would remain in place until Russia decides to launch an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. Psaki stressed that the US remains committed to "leaving the door open for diplomacy."
Russia has repeatedly conveyed it is ready to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve security concerns in Eastern Europe, including NATO's expansion toward the East near Russian borders. Moscow said it is not satisfied with the response the West has provided on Russia's security proposals.
The meeting between the two diplomats comes amid the deteriorating situation in the south-east of Ukraine, as on Thursday the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced dozens of attacks by Ukrainian forces.
The leadership of the DPR and LPR announced the temporary evacuation of citizens to Russia's Rostov region in connection with the possibility of Ukraine's invasion. The evacuation primarily concerns women, children and the elderly.
Donbass militiaman holds up piece of shell fired on his comrades' position by Kiev forces in Western Donetsk. 15 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Lavrov: Russia ‘Alarmed’ by Escalation of Shelling, Use of Arms Banned by Minsk Accords in Donbass
11:07 GMT
The plans attributed to Russia to escalate the situation in Ukraine are categorically denied by Moscow, which repeatedly declares that Russia is not threatening anyone, and all Western claims are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.
As Lavrov said earlier, Russia is not creating any provocations for a conflict situation in Ukraine. According to him, Russia does not rule out that the hysteria surrounding the country, hyped by the West, is aimed at providing cover for Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements on Donbas.
The Kremlin said that the media hysteria of the US and NATO on Ukraine is generously framed by misinformation and fakes, despite the return of Russian troops from the border regions to their places of deployment after the military exercises.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала