Biowaste Processing Complex Opens in Leningrad Region as Part of Russian-Finnish Programme

St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – A modern biowaste processing complex has been put into operation at a dairy farm in the Priozersky District of the Leningrad region... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

One of the projects that is being implemented under this programme is titled "Introduction of ecologically safe system of agriculture as a basis for sustainable development of border rural areas" (EcoAgRAS).The biowaste processing complex, built according to modern European standards, will divide animal waste into liquid and solids, which will be later reused as organic fertiliser or animal litter.As noted by the press service, the system for animal waste treatment will help to improve the ecology of rural areas and water bodies in the Baltic Sea basin.Representatives of the Ministries of Economic Development and Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland, as well as the heads of the Russia - South-East Finland CBC 2014-2021 programme participated in the opening ceremony by videoconference.The organisers of the project intend to continue cooperation with agricultural enterprises in the region.

