https://sputniknews.com/20220218/biden-says-hes-convinced-putin-has-made-the-decision-to-invade-ukraine-in-coming-days-1093158848.html

Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days

Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days

The self-declared people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk announced on Friday plans to evacuate more than 700,000 civilians to western Russia amid a... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T22:06+0000

2022-02-18T22:06+0000

2022-02-18T22:16+0000

joe biden

vladimir putin

invasion

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine "in the coming days."“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision," Biden told reporters at the White House. He confirmed his position when a reporter asked him to do so.When asked by reporters how his administration has such firm information after having waffled on making such a firm determination for months, Biden said “we have a significant intelligence capability" and abruptly ended the press conference.His comment mirrors a dispute between US State Department spokesperson Ned Price and reporters earlier this month, who demanded evidence of the administration's claims the Russians were planning a "false flag" incident that would serve as a casus belli for invading Ukraine.Biden renewed that accusation as well on Friday, claiming that information coming out of the Donbass about a significant increase in artillery and mortar shelling by Ukrainian forces, as well as other explosions of an unknown origin, were just the kind of staged Russian provocations his administration had been "warning about for weeks."“All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before," Biden declared.He said that a Ukrainian offensive against the Donbass republics now "defies basic logic" and that Ukrainian forces had shown "restraint" by refusing to be "baited" by Russian forces. He did not elaborate as to what incidents amounted to baiting.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

joe biden, vladimir putin, invasion, ukraine