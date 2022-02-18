https://sputniknews.com/20220218/biden-says-hes-convinced-putin-has-made-the-decision-to-invade-ukraine-in-coming-days-1093158848.html
Biden Says He's 'Convinced' Putin Has 'Made the Decision to Invade Ukraine' in Coming Days
The self-declared people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk announced on Friday plans to evacuate more than 700,000 civilians to western Russia amid a... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine "in the coming days."“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision," Biden told reporters at the White House. He confirmed his position when a reporter asked him to do so.When asked by reporters how his administration has such firm information after having waffled on making such a firm determination for months, Biden said “we have a significant intelligence capability" and abruptly ended the press conference.His comment mirrors a dispute between US State Department spokesperson Ned Price and reporters earlier this month, who demanded evidence of the administration's claims the Russians were planning a "false flag" incident that would serve as a casus belli for invading Ukraine.Biden renewed that accusation as well on Friday, claiming that information coming out of the Donbass about a significant increase in artillery and mortar shelling by Ukrainian forces, as well as other explosions of an unknown origin, were just the kind of staged Russian provocations his administration had been "warning about for weeks."“All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before," Biden declared.He said that a Ukrainian offensive against the Donbass republics now "defies basic logic" and that Ukrainian forces had shown "restraint" by refusing to be "baited" by Russian forces. He did not elaborate as to what incidents amounted to baiting.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
22:06 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 22:16 GMT 18.02.2022)
Being updated
The self-declared people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk announced on Friday plans to evacuate more than 700,000 civilians to western Russia amid a significant increase in bombardment of the area by Ukrainian forces.
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine "in the coming days."
“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision," Biden told reporters at the White House. He confirmed his position when a reporter asked him to do so.
When asked by reporters how his administration has such firm information after having waffled on making such a firm determination for months, Biden said “we have a significant intelligence capability" and abruptly ended the press conference.
His comment mirrors a dispute between US State Department spokesperson Ned Price and reporters earlier this month, who demanded evidence of the administration's claims the Russians were planning a "false flag" incident that would serve as a casus belli for invading Ukraine.
Biden renewed that accusation as well on Friday, claiming that information coming out of the Donbass about a significant increase in artillery and mortar shelling by Ukrainian forces, as well as other explosions of an unknown origin, were just the kind of staged Russian provocations his administration had been "warning about for weeks."
“All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before," Biden declared.
He said that a Ukrainian offensive against the Donbass republics now "defies basic logic" and that Ukrainian forces had shown "restraint" by refusing to be "baited" by Russian forces. He did not elaborate as to what incidents amounted to baiting.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...