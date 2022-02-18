International
Israeli Military Launches Missile Interceptors After 'UAV From Lebanon Enters Israeli Airspace'
Antony Blinken Alleges Russia Will Stage an Attack Using Chemical Weapons
Antony Blinken Alleges Russia Will Stage an Attack Using Chemical Weapons
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia expelling the deputy US ambassador, and Ottawa police warning...
Antony Blinken Alleges Russia Will Stage an Attack Using Chemical Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia expelling the deputy US ambassador, and Ottawa police warning Canadian protesters of arrests.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Antony Blinken, False Flag Accusations, and LvivFord Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Covering Protests, Possible United States Truckers Convoy, and Americans Dislike of Justin TrudeauAustin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Chrystia Freeland, Crypto Wallets Frozen in Canada, and Canada Civil Liberties UnionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US embassy in Ukraine, shelling in Donbass, and Antony Blinken at the United Nations. Mark discussed the training of NATO in Ukraine and possible Russian intervention. Mark spoke about the accusations from Antony Blinken and Blinken's narrative about 'false flags' from Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ford Fischer about protests in Canada, DHS memo on Truckers, and Americans protests. Ford talked about the possible US trucker's convoy. Ford spoke about his protest coverage in Washington DC and the COVID-19 protest in Washington.Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Austin Pelli about arrests in Ottawa, anger towards Justin Trudeau, and lies from Canadian politicians. Austin spoke about his interactions with Canadians and seeing frozen bank accounts from protestors. Austin described the beginning of police arresting truckers in Ottawa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Antony Blinken Alleges Russia Will Stage an Attack Using Chemical Weapons

09:16 GMT 18.02.2022
Antony Blinken Alleges Russia Will Stage an Attack Using Chemical Weapons
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia expelling the deputy US ambassador, and Ottawa police warning Canadian protesters of arrests.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Antony Blinken, False Flag Accusations, and Lviv
Ford Fischer - Journalist, Videographer, and Editor | Covering Protests, Possible United States Truckers Convoy, and Americans Dislike of Justin Trudeau
Austin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Chrystia Freeland, Crypto Wallets Frozen in Canada, and Canada Civil Liberties Union
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US embassy in Ukraine, shelling in Donbass, and Antony Blinken at the United Nations. Mark discussed the training of NATO in Ukraine and possible Russian intervention. Mark spoke about the accusations from Antony Blinken and Blinken's narrative about 'false flags' from Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ford Fischer about protests in Canada, DHS memo on Truckers, and Americans protests. Ford talked about the possible US trucker's convoy. Ford spoke about his protest coverage in Washington DC and the COVID-19 protest in Washington.
Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Austin Pelli about arrests in Ottawa, anger towards Justin Trudeau, and lies from Canadian politicians. Austin spoke about his interactions with Canadians and seeing frozen bank accounts from protestors. Austin described the beginning of police arresting truckers in Ottawa.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
