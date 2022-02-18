https://sputniknews.com/20220218/50-cent-unfazed-by-online-fat-shaming-calls-them-teasing-1093152833.html

50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'

50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'

As 50 Cent explained on Instagram, “fat-shaming only applies” when you are “ashamed of your fat.” 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T18:55+0000

2022-02-18T18:55+0000

2022-02-18T18:55+0000

viral

50 cent

criticism

response

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093154607_0:0:3096:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4626aee534177b5214793105e5801e.jpg

Famous American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has fired back at social media users who made unflattering remarks about his figure following his Super Bowl halftime show last weekend.During the break, 50 Cent performed his 2003 track “In Da Club” while hanging upside down from the ceiling (like he does in the music video). A number of netizens, however, focused on the rapper’s weight, with one claiming that “50 cent got fat, now he a dollar."50 Cent himself, however, appears unfazed by these remarks, dismissing them as “teasing” in a recent Instagram post.In response to his post, some social media users argued that the rapper is “not even fat,” with one netizen writing that 50 Cent “looks better than most men who are 46” (the rapper’s current age).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, 50 cent, criticism, response