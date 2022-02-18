https://sputniknews.com/20220218/50-cent-unfazed-by-online-fat-shaming-calls-them-teasing-1093152833.html
50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'
50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'
As 50 Cent explained on Instagram, “fat-shaming only applies” when you are “ashamed of your fat.” 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-18T18:55+0000
2022-02-18T18:55+0000
2022-02-18T18:55+0000
viral
50 cent
criticism
response
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093154607_0:0:3096:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4626aee534177b5214793105e5801e.jpg
Famous American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has fired back at social media users who made unflattering remarks about his figure following his Super Bowl halftime show last weekend.During the break, 50 Cent performed his 2003 track “In Da Club” while hanging upside down from the ceiling (like he does in the music video). A number of netizens, however, focused on the rapper’s weight, with one claiming that “50 cent got fat, now he a dollar."50 Cent himself, however, appears unfazed by these remarks, dismissing them as “teasing” in a recent Instagram post.In response to his post, some social media users argued that the rapper is “not even fat,” with one netizen writing that 50 Cent “looks better than most men who are 46” (the rapper’s current age).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093154607_331:0:3062:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4c09548bcfc1295da60fe7778b774bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, 50 cent, criticism, response
50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'
Subscribe
As 50 Cent explained on Instagram, “fat-shaming only applies” when you are “ashamed of your fat.”
Famous American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has fired back at social media users who made unflattering remarks about his figure following his Super Bowl halftime show last weekend.
During the break, 50 Cent performed his 2003 track “In Da Club” while hanging upside down from the ceiling (like he does in the music video).
A number of netizens, however, focused on the rapper’s weight, with one claiming that “50 cent got fat, now he a dollar."
50 Cent himself, however, appears unfazed by these remarks, dismissing them as “teasing” in a recent Instagram
post.
"I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight," he wrote in a post that featured a headline of a New York Post article about how 50 Cent “claps back” at his “fath-shaming haters." "That’s why I laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your (sic!) ashamed of your fat."
In response to his post, some social media users argued that the rapper is “not even fat,” with one netizen writing that 50 Cent “looks better than most men who are 46” (the rapper’s current age).