50 Cent Unfazed by Online Fat-Shaming, Calls Them 'Teasing'
viral
50 cent
criticism
response
18:55 GMT 18.02.2022
50 Cent performs during the halftime show
American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 50 Cent performs during the halftime show - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
As 50 Cent explained on Instagram, “fat-shaming only applies” when you are “ashamed of your fat.”
Famous American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has fired back at social media users who made unflattering remarks about his figure following his Super Bowl halftime show last weekend.
During the break, 50 Cent performed his 2003 track “In Da Club” while hanging upside down from the ceiling (like he does in the music video).
A number of netizens, however, focused on the rapper’s weight, with one claiming that “50 cent got fat, now he a dollar."
50 Cent himself, however, appears unfazed by these remarks, dismissing them as “teasing” in a recent Instagram post.
"I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight," he wrote in a post that featured a headline of a New York Post article about how 50 Cent “claps back” at his “fath-shaming haters." "That’s why I laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your (sic!) ashamed of your fat."
In response to his post, some social media users argued that the rapper is “not even fat,” with one netizen writing that 50 Cent “looks better than most men who are 46” (the rapper’s current age).
