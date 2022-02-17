https://sputniknews.com/20220217/western-powers-flinch-after-putins-big-gamble-1093098364.html
Western Powers Flinch After Putin’s Big Gamble
Western Powers Flinch After Putin’s Big Gamble
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Ukraine possibly forgoing their ambitions of joining NATO, revelations Trump... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T10:20+0000
2022-02-17T10:20+0000
2022-02-17T10:20+0000
us
fault lines
nato
ukraine
russiagate
trump
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093098153_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_29b4e00ee2000a1ec7df6422cea1e9f7.png
Western Powers Flinch After Putin’s Big Gamble
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Ukraine possibly forgoing their ambitions of joining NATO, revelations Trump was spied on by political adversaries, and Trump getting dumped by his accounting firm.
Guests:Michael Maloof - Fmr. Security Policy Analyst | Will Ukraine Forgo NATO Ambitions to End Tensions?Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor, RT America | Groundbreaking Implications of Trump Spying RevelationsMark Frost - Economist | Trump Gets Dumped by Accounting FirmIn the first hour, Michael Mafloof joined the show to talk about Ukraine possibly forgoing their ambitions of joining NATO, Britain breaking with the U.S. on claims of Russian invasion due to take place today, and John Durham’s latest findings that confirmed Trump was spied on by the Clinton campaign.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the revelations from John Durham’s Russiagate investigation, which reveals Trump was spied on by his political adversaries during his campaign and while in office. We also talked about mainstream media uncritically parroting White House talking points about Russian military activity.In the third hour, Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about Trump’s accounting firm dropping his company as a client and refusing to stand behind their last decade of work. We also talked about skyrocketing inflation in January and if we’re in a doomed cycle of technological advancement keeping resources in high demand.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093098153_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_95a4e433863b92aa8f7593fdcf7f0a45.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, nato, ukraine, russiagate, trump, аудио, radio
Western Powers Flinch After Putin’s Big Gamble
Subscribe
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Ukraine possibly forgoing their ambitions of joining NATO, revelations Trump was spied on by political adversaries, and Trump getting dumped by his accounting firm.
Michael Maloof - Fmr. Security Policy Analyst | Will Ukraine Forgo NATO Ambitions to End Tensions?
Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor, RT America | Groundbreaking Implications of Trump Spying Revelations
Mark Frost - Economist | Trump Gets Dumped by Accounting Firm
In the first hour, Michael Mafloof joined the show to talk about Ukraine possibly forgoing their ambitions of joining NATO, Britain breaking with the U.S. on claims of Russian invasion due to take place today, and John Durham’s latest findings that confirmed Trump was spied on by the Clinton campaign.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the revelations from John Durham’s Russiagate investigation, which reveals Trump was spied on by his political adversaries during his campaign and while in office. We also talked about mainstream media uncritically parroting White House talking points about Russian military activity.
In the third hour, Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about Trump’s accounting firm dropping his company as a client and refusing to stand behind their last decade of work. We also talked about skyrocketing inflation in January and if we’re in a doomed cycle of technological advancement keeping resources in high demand.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com