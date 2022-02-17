https://sputniknews.com/20220217/south-korean-presidential-candidate-suspends-campaign-after-staffers-die-in-election-bus-1093111124.html

South Korean Presidential Candidate Suspends Campaign After Staffers Die in Election Bus

South Korean presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, from the opposition People's Party, has suspended his campaign amid the tragic deaths of several staffers, local media has reported. Among the victims are Ahn's campaign chief and the bus driver. The politician has since paid his respects to the deceased at funeral homes and met with their relatives, party officials said.The two workers were found unconscious in the election bus, with law enforcement suspecting they died due to poisoning from carbon monoxide produced from a generator used in operating a large LED screen installed on the exterior of the vehicle. Police officers plan to question employees of the bus company to see if they were aware of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to Yonhap, neither Ahn Cheol-soo nor his campaign has commented on the issue and the politician declined to answer reporters' questions. Several days after the tragedy occurred a similar incident was reported in another election bus, with the indivual involved now in serious condition.The People's Party said it operates 18 buses across the country. It plans to inspect all of the vehicles.Ahn Cheol-soo is among four candidates taking part in the nation's presidential election, scheduled for 9 March. The incumbent head of state Moon Jae-in is not running as the South Korean Constitution restricts presidents to a single five-year term in office.According to a survey conducted by Gallup, Yoon Suk-yeol from the People Power Party and Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party are the favourites in this year's race, with both politicians getting 37 and 36 percent of the vote respectively in a recent poll. Thirteen percent of respondents voiced their support for Ahn Cheol-soo and 3 percent for Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party.

