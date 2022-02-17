https://sputniknews.com/20220217/some-20-russian-warships-of-caspian-flotilla-leave-for-naval-exercises-1093103786.html

Some 20 Russian Warships of Caspian Flotilla Leave For Naval Exercises

Some 20 Russian Warships of Caspian Flotilla Leave For Naval Exercises

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Sputnik) - Some 20 warships of the Caspian Flotilla left their home basis in Russia's Dagestan for naval drills in the Caspian Sea, the... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T07:22+0000

2022-02-17T07:22+0000

2022-02-17T07:22+0000

russia

russian navy

russian caspian flotilla

caspian flotilla

caspian sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102535/04/1025350450_0:59:2657:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_734b86e0c06659b43188f23f42384a68.jpg

The ships' crews will work out joint operations on sailing in unified route order, repelling air attacks enemy and conducting a training naval battle, the statement went on.Under the 2022 training plan for the Russian armed forces, a series of naval exercises are being held from January and February. The exercises are aimed at coordinating the actions of Russia's navy and aerospace forces to protect the country's national interests in the oceans and counter military threats on the seas.In total, over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and about 10,000 military personnel are expected to participate in the exercises.

caspian sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian navy, russian caspian flotilla, caspian flotilla, caspian sea