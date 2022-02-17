https://sputniknews.com/20220217/sisters-bella--gigi-hadid-pose-nude-for-adam-and-eve-versace-campaign-1093124589.html

Sisters Bella & Gigi Hadid Pose Nude for ‘Adam and Eve’ Versace Campaign

The photo is a part of the luxury house’s Spring 2022 campaign. This season, Donatella Versace, who inherited the company from her brother after his... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

Donatella Versace has shared a picture of the Hadid sisters posing in the nude for the new Versace ad campaign. The photo was captioned “MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES.” The look features no clothes, flowing wigs mimicking Renaissance-style paintings of the Biblical character Eve, a python wrapping around Bella’s leg, an apple held between the two sisters, and of course, Versace’s La Medusa handbags."The complete Spring Summer 22 campaign is here! Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood. I love this campaign so much that I couldn't help but join my Versace queens @gigihadid and @bellahadid in a shot!! Girls, you are inspirational and empowering and I love you soooo much,” Donatella wrote on Instagram in late January.The Hadid sisters have made their mark in the fashion world. In 2018, they were both in the top ten for highest-paid models in the world, and the following year both sisters made around $10 million.Being a highly sought-after model comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, major fashion houses like Versace, which is valued at over $1.5 billion, can pay their fees.The spring campaign’s photos which feature the two sisters, along with Donatella Versace herself, were snapped by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Donatella also chose Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma as her Versace Man for the spring campaign. The 28 year-old artist is photographed wearing a hot-pink suit, a green vest over shirtless, tattooed biceps, and a varsity jacket with Versace patches.“For me, this is a dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace and continuing to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion, and much more,” Maluma said of being chosen for Versace Man.In a comment on Instagram, Donatella congratulated Maluma, calling him “our Versace king.”

