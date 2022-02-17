https://sputniknews.com/20220217/sisters-bella--gigi-hadid-pose-nude-for-adam-and-eve-versace-campaign-1093124589.html
Sisters Bella & Gigi Hadid Pose Nude for ‘Adam and Eve’ Versace Campaign
Sisters Bella & Gigi Hadid Pose Nude for ‘Adam and Eve’ Versace Campaign
The photo is a part of the luxury house’s Spring 2022 campaign. This season, Donatella Versace, who inherited the company from her brother after his... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
The photo is a part of the luxury house’s Spring 2022 campaign. This season, Donatella Versace, who inherited the company from her brother after his assassination in 1997, said it was her vision for the brand to focus on family, or more specifically, sisterhood.
Donatella Versace has shared a picture of the Hadid sisters posing in the nude for the new Versace ad campaign. The photo was captioned “MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES.”
The look features no clothes, flowing wigs mimicking Renaissance-style paintings of the Biblical character Eve, a python wrapping around Bella’s leg, an apple held between the two sisters, and of course, Versace’s La Medusa handbags.
"The complete Spring Summer 22 campaign is here! Family is so important to me, which is why I wanted these images to focus on sisterhood. I love this campaign so much that I couldn't help but join my Versace queens @gigihadid and @bellahadid in a shot!! Girls, you are inspirational and empowering and I love you soooo much,” Donatella wrote on Instagram
in late January.
Gigi responded to the Eve-styled image, writing “Love u” in the comments. Model Emily Ratajkowski responded with a row of heart-eye emojis, and supermodel legend Shalom Harlow commented “THIS IS EPIC.”
The Hadid sisters have made their mark in the fashion world. In 2018, they were both in the top ten for highest-paid models in the world, and the following year both sisters made around $10 million
.
Being a highly sought-after model comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, major fashion houses like Versace, which is valued at over $1.5 billion, can pay their fees.
The spring campaign’s
photos which feature the two sisters, along with Donatella Versace herself, were snapped by photographers Mert
Alas and Marcus Piggott. Donatella also chose Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma as her Versace Man for the spring campaign. The 28 year-old artist is photographed wearing a hot-pink suit, a green vest over shirtless, tattooed biceps, and a varsity jacket with Versace patches.
“For me, this is a dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace and continuing to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion, and much more,” Maluma
said of being chosen for Versace Man.
“With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together. One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me: a man’s best friend joins fashion. This is to have many more memories with my Versace family,” he added.
In a comment
on Instagram, Donatella congratulated Maluma, calling him “our Versace king.”