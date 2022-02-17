https://sputniknews.com/20220217/shoot-terrorists-ask-questions-second-says-labour-deputy-leader-1093123766.html

‘Shoot Terrorists, Ask Questions Second’ Says Labour Deputy Leader

Angela Rayner was one of the few Labour MPs loyal to left-wing former leader Jeremy Corbyn, and won the 2020 deputy leader election with the backing of the... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

Fellow left-wingers have laid into Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner after she said police shot shoot suspected terrorists without warning.The second-in-command of the official opposition surprised listeners to comedian Matt Forde's The Political Party podcast when she gave her own take on her leader Sir Keir Starmer's latest bid to win votes from the ruling Conservatives with a focus on law and order.“Sorry, is that the most controversial thing I’ve ever said?” She said in response to laughter from the audience. “You can’t pigeonhole me, you know what I mean?" Rayner added, saying she had warned former party leader Jeremy that she had a mean streak. "I said don’t ever put me in that position, you won’t like me."Rayner seemed to rival Home Secretary Priti Patel, who regularly accompanies police on dawn raids on 'county lines' drug gangs, when said she wanted to see police "beat down the door of the criminals and sort them out and antagonise them."“No, I want the police to annoy the hell out of them until they realise that disrupting ordinary working people’s lives is not OK and these people deserve protection."Left-wing figures in the Labour Party were quick to condemn Rayner's comments"This approach has been tried and tested. It led to Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent man, being repeatedly shot in the head," posted Guardian columnist Owen Jones. "This macho posturing by politicians is childish and helps create an atmosphere which costs innocent lives.""What’s even more risible about Angela Rayner’s 'shoot first and ask questions later' comment is that I bet she doesn’t even believe it," wrote Novara Media editor Ash Sarkar. "But she thinks it’s what other people want to hear, and that’s enough to suspend the most basic moral interrogation of that position."Rayner has courted controversy in the past, twice publicly referring to the Conservatives as "Tory scum" and reportedly claiming that voters who abandoned Labour in the disastrous Hartlepool by-election last year were "anti-immigrant" racists.

