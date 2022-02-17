https://sputniknews.com/20220217/senator-johnson-presses-secret-service-on-how-they-missed-pipe-bomb-amid-vp-harris-visit-to-dnc-1093109207.html
Senator Johnson Presses Secret Service on 'How They Missed Pipe Bomb' Amid VP Harris Visit to DNC
US Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson sent a letter to the Secret Service, asking Director James Murray about a "potential lapse in security" regarding the visit of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the HQ of the Democratic National Committee while a pipe bomb was allegedly planted nearby.The senator noted that the Capitol Police reportedly began their investigation into the incident at approximately 1:07 p.m. local time, with the Secret Service escorting someone believed to be the vice president-elect out of the DNC building seven minutes later. Harris had been there since 11:30 that morning, 15-16 hours after the bomb had allegedly been planted.Although the pipe bombs were discovered during the US Capitol riot, authorities have not directly linked the pipe bomb suspect with any protesters.Back in March 2021, the FBI published a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the perpetrator. However, there have not been any reports on arrests in connection with the case.
Senator Johnson Presses Secret Service on 'How They Missed Pipe Bomb' Amid VP Harris Visit to DNC
The incident allegedly occurred on 6 January 2021 - the day of the Capitol Riot. Reports claim that Harris drove near the bomb, and it remains unclear why the location was unchecked beforehand.
