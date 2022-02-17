https://sputniknews.com/20220217/secret-buyer-melania-trump-reportedly-auctions-off-her-nft-to-herself-1093098867.html

Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to...Herself

Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to...Herself

Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to Herself

The auction turned out to be a little odd, as the buyer ended up being someone with the same crypto wallet that created the collection, according to Bloomberg.The starting price of the NFT was standing at 250,000 SOL, or roughly 1,800 SOL ($170,000) at the time. Part of the sum was to go toward providing foster children “access to computer science and technology.”By the end of the auction, the NFT had several buyers and was sold for 1800 SOL. Data from the blockchain showed that the winner was Melania Trump herself, or the wallet that belongs to the same organization that created the tokens.Representatives of Melania Trump explained that the payment for the token was made by a third-party buyer, but the purchase was made from the same address that launched the project, apparently in order to keep the real buyer's identity a secret.

