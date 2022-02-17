https://sputniknews.com/20220217/secret-buyer-melania-trump-reportedly-auctions-off-her-nft-to-herself-1093098867.html
Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to...Herself
Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to...Herself
Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to Herself
2022-02-17T01:39+0000
2022-02-17T01:39+0000
2022-02-17T01:43+0000
viral
melania trump
nft
macron
auction
crypto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092017560_0:0:2863:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7a2699449893662fc120fd86e96ace.jpg
The auction turned out to be a little odd, as the buyer ended up being someone with the same crypto wallet that created the collection, according to Bloomberg.The starting price of the NFT was standing at 250,000 SOL, or roughly 1,800 SOL ($170,000) at the time. Part of the sum was to go toward providing foster children “access to computer science and technology.”By the end of the auction, the NFT had several buyers and was sold for 1800 SOL. Data from the blockchain showed that the winner was Melania Trump herself, or the wallet that belongs to the same organization that created the tokens.Representatives of Melania Trump explained that the payment for the token was made by a third-party buyer, but the purchase was made from the same address that launched the project, apparently in order to keep the real buyer's identity a secret.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092017560_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_807fb1d0148997a65a1983c104516257.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, melania trump, nft , macron, auction, crypto
Secret Buyer? Melania Trump Reportedly Auctions Off Her NFT to...Herself
01:39 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 01:43 GMT 17.02.2022) Subscribe
The Former First Lady Melania Trump launched her own NFT collection called Melania's Vision that includes her picture with the iconic white hat she wore during the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. In January, she held an NFT auction called "Head of State Collection, 2022" on the Solana blockchain (SOL).
The auction turned out to be a little odd, as the buyer ended up being someone with the same crypto wallet that created the collection, according to Bloomberg
.
The starting price of the NFT was standing at 250,000 SOL, or roughly 1,800 SOL ($170,000) at the time. Part of the sum was to go toward providing foster children “access to computer science and technology.”
By the end of the auction, the NFT
had several buyers and was sold for 1800 SOL. Data from the blockchain showed that the winner was Melania Trump herself, or the wallet that belongs
to the same organization that created the tokens.
Representatives of Melania Trump explained that the payment for the token was made by a third-party buyer, but the purchase was made from the same address that launched the project, apparently in order to keep the real buyer's identity a secret.
"The nature of Blockchain protocol is entirely transparent," Trump’s office said in a statement. "Accordingly, the public can view each transaction on the Blockchain. The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer."