https://sputniknews.com/20220217/scotland-yard-may-quiz-prince-charles-in-cash-for-honours-probe-as-new-royal-scandal-looms-1093101028.html

Scotland Yard May Quiz Prince Charles in Cash-for-Honours Probe as New Royal Scandal Looms

Scotland Yard May Quiz Prince Charles in Cash-for-Honours Probe as New Royal Scandal Looms

The Met is investigating claims that a Saudi billionaire donor had been offered a knighthood and UK citizenship in exchange for donations to Prince Charles'... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T05:53+0000

2022-02-17T05:53+0000

2022-02-17T05:53+0000

uk

prince charles

prince andrew

queen elizabeth ii

metropolitan police

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093100816_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8cfbd3bce5abea6242dc0f331f4cac.jpg

Prince Charles could be quizzed by London's Metropolitan (Met) Police as a witness in a cash-for-honours investigation launched by Scotland Yard, The Mirror has reported.The newspaper quoted an unnamed source close to Charles as saying that the Prince of Wales is willing to speak to the Met to help the inquiry.The remarks come after Scotland Yard said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into The Prince's Foundation, Charles' charitable body, over allegations that a Saudi billionaire donor had been offered a knighthood and UK citizenship in exchange for donations to the charity.They added that the decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter related to "media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national".A Clarence House spokesperson, in turn, said that the Prince of Wales "had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities", while a representative of The Prince's Foundation noted that "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".CEO of The Prince's Foundation and Charles' close aide Michael Fawcett stepped down in October 2021 amid claims that he had promised to help Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and British citizenship.Law enforcement officers are investigating allegations of Mahfouz donating £1.5 million ($2.03 million) for restoration projects, which purportedly were of particular interest to Prince Charles.The charity asserted that Fawcett had supported and would assist the Met's investigation. In 2021, the foundation reportedly ordered an independent probe, which found that Fawcett coordinated with "fixers" in order to secure a cash-for-honours deal for Mahfouz.The Met probe into a foundation run by the heir to the UK throne was announced shortly after his brother Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre, an Australian-American woman who accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Queen Elizabeth II's second son is expected to pay more than £12 million ($16 million) to his accuser as part of the settlement deal, with reports claiming that the money will be partially provided by the UK monarch.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, prince charles, prince andrew, queen elizabeth ii, metropolitan police, investigation