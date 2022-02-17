International
Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The units of the tank army of Russia’s Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
06:09 GMT 17.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankT-90 and T-80 tanks and a Msta-S howitzer at the final rehearsal for the Invincible and Legendary military and patriotic programme of the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow
T-90 and T-80 tanks and a Msta-S howitzer at the final rehearsal for the Invincible and Legendary military and patriotic programme of the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The units of the tank army of Russia’s Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting planned exercises, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

"The military echelon with the equipment of the units of the WMD tank army went to the point of permanent deployment after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

The transportation of tanks and armoured tracked vehicles is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), the statement read.
No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.
Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.
