Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The units of the tank army of Russia's Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting...
The transportation of tanks and armoured tracked vehicles is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), the statement read.No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.
Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills, MoD Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The units of the tank army of Russia’s Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting planned exercises, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
"The military echelon with the equipment of the units of the WMD tank army went to the point of permanent deployment after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.
The transportation of tanks and armoured tracked vehicles
is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), the statement read.
No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.
Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.