Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills, MoD Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The units of the tank army of Russia's Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting... 17.02.2022

The transportation of tanks and armoured tracked vehicles is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), the statement read.No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.

