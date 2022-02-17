https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-olympic-committee-to-isu-results-of-team-event-at-olympics-are-not-subject-to-review-1093105436.html

Russian Olympic Committee to ISU: Results of Team Event at Olympics Are Not Subject to Review

The statement comes amidst a controversy surrounding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose doping test from December came back positive for a banned substance while the 15-year-old was representing her country at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The results of the team event at the Olympics are not subject to review, the Russian Olympic Committee wrote in a letter to the International Skating Union (ISU). "We have outlined our position", said ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. "There will be no review under any circumstances and regardless of the results of the investigation [conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency]", he said.The official emphasised that anti-doping rules state that such a review is possible only if a doping violation occurred at the Olympic Games. We will defend this position in all possible investigations, including the one conducted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.The statement comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Last December, two months before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, she took a test during the Russian figure skating championships. The results of the test emerged after the Games began. The athlete's immaculate performance helped the Russian Olympic Committee seal victory in the figure skating team event.The test came back positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication. Her further participation at the Olympic Games was put in question, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that Valieva should be allowed to compete, in part because she is a minor, known as a "protected person", and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.The skater said the positive drug test occurred due contamination with her grandfather's medicine. Valieva is also participating in the single's event. The International Olympic Committee said there will be no ceremony until the investigation into her positive test is completed.

