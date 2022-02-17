https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-military-units-returning-to-home-bases-after-drills-in-crimea-1093111932.html

First Russian Military Units Return to Home Bases After Drills

First Russian Military Units Return to Home Bases After Drills

Russia's Defence Ministry also said that after the completion of the military drills in Belarus, Russian troops will return to their permanent bases. 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T12:01+0000

2022-02-17T12:01+0000

2022-02-17T12:43+0000

russia

belarus

troops

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The first military units of the Russian Western and Southern military districts have arrived at their permanent bases after drills, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.Konashenkov added that on Thursday, "military echelons with heavy military equipment of the units of the Southern Military District, who drilled tasks at training grounds in the Crimea, were transferred by rail over a distance of more than 1,500 kilometres to permanent deployment bases in the Chechen Republic and the Republic of Dagestan".The remarks come a few days after Konashenkov told reporters that Russia's southern and western military units had started the process of returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after the drills.He spoke as the Russian Defence Ministry published a video of the military vehicles being loaded for return to their permanent bases. The vehicles included includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The ministry also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, belarus, troops, drills