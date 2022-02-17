https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-military-units-returning-to-home-bases-after-drills-in-crimea-1093111932.html
First Russian Military Units Return to Home Bases After Drills
First Russian Military Units Return to Home Bases After Drills
Russia's Defence Ministry also said that after the completion of the military drills in Belarus, Russian troops will return to their permanent bases.
The first military units of the Russian Western and Southern military districts have arrived at their permanent bases after drills, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.
He said that "the logistical support units of the Western Military District, which drilled missions at training grounds in the Kursk Region, having marched over a distance of more than 700 kilometres, arrived today at their permanent deployment bases in the town of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region".
Konashenkov added that on Thursday, "military echelons with heavy military equipment of the units of the Southern Military District, who drilled tasks at training grounds in the Crimea, were transferred by rail over a distance of more than 1,500 kilometres to permanent deployment bases in the Chechen Republic and the Republic of Dagestan".
According to him, also returning to their permanent bases are Russian units who have wrapped up their exercises in Belarus.
The remarks come a few days after Konashenkov told reporters that Russia's southern and western military units had started the process of returning troops to their places of permanent deployment after the drills.
He spoke as the Russian Defence Ministry published a video of the military vehicles being loaded for return to their permanent bases. The vehicles included includes tanks, AMPVs, as well as self-propelled howitzers. The ministry also posted a clip showing Т-72Bz tanks leaving the site of the drills.