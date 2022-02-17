International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has won gold medal in women's figure skating single competition at the Beijing Winter Games. She finished first with the score of 255.95 following the free programme held on 17 February.Another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, finished second with a score of 251.73 points, and Japanese athlete Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with 233.13 points.
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles

14:00 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 17.02.2022)
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been mired in scandal since her 2021 doping inquiry returned a positive result for a banned substance, fell several times during her performance and came 4th on the leaderboard.
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has won gold medal in women's figure skating single competition at the Beijing Winter Games. She finished first with the score of 255.95 following the free programme held on 17 February.
Another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, finished second with a score of 251.73 points, and Japanese athlete Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with 233.13 points.
