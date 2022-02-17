https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-figure-skater-anna-shcherbakova-wins-olympic-gold-in-womens-singles-1093107023.html
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been mired in scandal since her 2021 doping inquiry returned a positive result for a banned substance, fell... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T14:00+0000
2022-02-17T14:00+0000
2022-02-17T14:17+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
olympic games
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has won gold medal in women's figure skating single competition at the Beijing Winter Games. She finished first with the score of 255.95 following the free programme held on 17 February.Another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, finished second with a score of 251.73 points, and Japanese athlete Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with 233.13 points.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
olympic games, world
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles
14:00 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 17.02.2022) Subscribe
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been mired in scandal since her 2021 doping inquiry returned a positive result for a banned substance, fell several times during her performance and came 4th on the leaderboard.
Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has won gold medal in women's figure skating single competition at the Beijing Winter Games. She finished first with the score of 255.95 following the free programme held on 17 February.
Another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, finished second with a score of 251.73 points, and Japanese athlete Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with 233.13 points.