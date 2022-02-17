https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russian-figure-skater-anna-shcherbakova-wins-olympic-gold-in-womens-singles-1093107023.html

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who has been mired in scandal since her 2021 doping inquiry returned a positive result for a banned substance, fell... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has won gold medal in women's figure skating single competition at the Beijing Winter Games. She finished first with the score of 255.95 following the free programme held on 17 February.Another Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, finished second with a score of 251.73 points, and Japanese athlete Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with 233.13 points.

