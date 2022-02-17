International
Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Military Cooperation to Protect Peace, Maduro Says
On Wednesday, Borisov, who chairs Russia's intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation with Venezuela, paid an official visit to Caracas.
© REUTERS / LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIAVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks beside Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov (not pictured) after the signing of documents during a bilateral agreement at the Miraflores Palace during his visit to Caracas, Venezuela February 16, 2022
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks beside Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov (not pictured) after the signing of documents during a bilateral agreement at the Miraflores Palace during his visit to Caracas, Venezuela February 16, 2022
© REUTERS / LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russia and Venezuela have reviewed plans for cooperation in the military sphere and agreed to boost it to protect peace and sovereignty in the South American country, President Nicolas Maduro said after a meeting with the Russian government delegation.
He noted that Russia has Venezuela's support "amid threats from NATO and the Western world."
"We have reviewed military cooperation [with Russia] and approved the direction for powerful military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela to protect peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Maduro said during a joint speech in Caracas with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.
The Venezuelan president also stressed that "the diplomacy of peace will win," noting that Russia practices a diplomatic approach while "protecting its interests."
On Wednesday, Borisov, who chairs Russia's intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation with Venezuela, paid an official visit to Caracas.
