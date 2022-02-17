https://sputniknews.com/20220217/russia-venezuela-agree-to-boost-military-cooperation-to-protect-peace-maduro-says-1093099497.html

Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Military Cooperation to Protect Peace, Maduro Says

Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Military Cooperation to Protect Peace, Maduro Says

Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Military Cooperation to Protect Peace, Maduro Says

2022-02-17T03:47+0000

2022-02-17T03:47+0000

2022-02-17T03:47+0000

latin america

nicolás maduro

military cooperation

russian diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093099471_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_f52fc065e2903d2f24fef35a1be482b6.jpg

He noted that Russia has Venezuela's support "amid threats from NATO and the Western world."The Venezuelan president also stressed that "the diplomacy of peace will win," noting that Russia practices a diplomatic approach while "protecting its interests."On Wednesday, Borisov, who chairs Russia's intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation with Venezuela, paid an official visit to Caracas.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

latin america, nicolás maduro, military cooperation, russian diplomats