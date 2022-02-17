https://sputniknews.com/20220217/retired-indian-policeman-training-youth-in-ancient-martial-art-kalaripayattu---video-1093112295.html

Retired Indian Policeman Training Youth in Ancient Martial Art Kalaripayattu - Video

Retired Indian Policeman Training Youth in Ancient Martial Art Kalaripayattu - Video

Kalaripayattu, a popular and ancient Indian martial art form that comes from the southern state of Kerala, is thought to have been devised in the third century... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T14:08+0000

2022-02-17T14:08+0000

2022-02-17T14:08+0000

india

martial arts

viral

viral video

viral videos

video

combat

mixed martial arts

ancient

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093114625_0:0:1434:807_1920x0_80_0_0_768d45c1b54de05ada301c9e9133ac1f.jpg

A video of a retired Indian policeman training girls and boys in the traditional martial art known as Kalaripayattu has emerged on social media.Muhammad Gurukkal, a retired police sub-inspector from the Indian state of Kerala, trains the youngsters free of cost and has taught more than 3,000 so far.In the two-minute video clip, girls and boys of different age groups can be seen honing their martial skills as they train inside a constructed dug-down ground.With more than 12,000 views, the video has gone viral in India.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, martial arts, viral, viral video, viral videos, video, combat, mixed martial arts, ancient