Retired Indian Policeman Training Youth in Ancient Martial Art Kalaripayattu - Video
Kalaripayattu, a popular and ancient Indian martial art form that comes from the southern state of Kerala, is thought to have been devised in the third century BC.
A video of a retired Indian policeman training girls and boys in the traditional martial art known as Kalaripayattu has emerged on social media.
Muhammad Gurukkal, a retired police sub-inspector from the Indian state of Kerala, trains the youngsters free of cost and has taught more than 3,000 so far.
In the two-minute video clip, girls and boys of different age groups can be seen honing their martial skills as they train inside a constructed dug-down ground.
With more than 12,000 views, the video has gone viral in India.