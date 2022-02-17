https://sputniknews.com/20220217/rec-russian-food-to-appear-in-persian-gulf-trade-networks--1093115392.html
REC: Russian Food to Appear in Persian Gulf Trade Networks
Moscow (Sputnik) - The production of Russian agricultural exporters will appear on the shelves of supermarkets in the United Arab Emirates and other Persian... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Export Centre (REC) will help the United Foods Company to find reliable Russian suppliers and arrange meetings with potential buyers.
REC: Russian Food to Appear in Persian Gulf Trade Networks
Moscow (Sputnik) - The production of Russian agricultural exporters will appear on the shelves of supermarkets in the United Arab Emirates and other Persian Gulf countries, Veronika Nikishina, chief executive of the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group), said.
"Agricultural products of Russian exporters will appear on shelves of supermarkets of UAE and other Persian Gulf countries. It was agreed on by the Russian Export Centre and the United Foods Company PJSC, which searches for suppliers for trade networks in the region", Nikishina said.
"Russian food products are in high demand in the Persian Gulf, and we are glad that the exports will develop in this direction. Searching for reliable suppliers is not just a service, but a smart tool created by REC for foreign buyers who are interested in the Russian market. It has already proved its effectiveness: in 2021 contracts for more than 236 million dollars were concluded with our participation", Nikishina added.
"The REC Group is looking forward to effective cooperation, providing necessary support to companies in both countries to achieve concrete results", Nikishina concluded.