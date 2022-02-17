International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Response to US on Security Guarantees
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/pm-modi-slams-arvind-kejriwal-led-aap-for-harbouring-dangerous-intentions-1093110374.html
PM Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP For Harbouring 'Dangerous' Intentions
PM Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP For Harbouring 'Dangerous' Intentions
The Aam Aadmi Party is presently the main opposition party in the poll-bound state of Punjab. Opinion polls in January predicted that it has good a chance to... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T13:43+0000
2022-02-17T13:43+0000
india
india
aam aadmi party
punjab
arvind kejriwal
narendra modi
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346493_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_266267cb11c0e767db9c4db2b68252fb.jpg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that AAP founder and Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal wants to side with secessionists and take over in Punjab.AAP's founding member Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday alleged that Kejriwal had once told him that he would either become state chief of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of Khalistan.The Khalistan movement is a Sikh movement that seeks to create a state called Khalistan by seceding Indian Punjab from India."AAP's intentions are very dangerous. You must have heard [Arvind Kejriwal's] former close aide [Kumar Vishwas] who in charge of Punjab elections for the AAP last time and his close friend Yesterday, the allegation he levelled was very dangerous. So, every voter and citizen must seriously consider how [Ajriwal's] own aide described his character," Modi said while addressing his last poll rally in poll-bound Punjab.The legislative assembly election for 117 seats in Punjab will be held on 20 February."[Arvind Kejriwal and his party] want to break India. They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their plan is no different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan," Modi added.On Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also lambasted Kejriwal, and said: "Things are seldom as they seem, skim milk masquerades as cream," quoting English Victorian dramatist and lyricist WS Gilbert and his musical HMS Pinafore.The Congress politician also posted a Hindi verse as he demanded clarification from Kejriwal on the issue, calling him a masquerader.However, AAP has rubbished the claims of Kumar Vishwas, and in a tweet, its spokesman Raghav Chadha that this is done with an "intention to defame and deride Arvind Kejriwal".
india
punjab
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346493_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de9fad675f55a69fe4db241a86abbecb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, aam aadmi party, punjab, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, narendra modi

PM Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP For Harbouring 'Dangerous' Intentions

13:43 GMT 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriAam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
SubscribeGoogle news
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The Aam Aadmi Party is presently the main opposition party in the poll-bound state of Punjab. Opinion polls in January predicted that it has good a chance to form a government this time, overturning the ruling Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that AAP founder and Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal wants to side with secessionists and take over in Punjab.
AAP's founding member Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday alleged that Kejriwal had once told him that he would either become state chief of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of Khalistan.
The Khalistan movement is a Sikh movement that seeks to create a state called Khalistan by seceding Indian Punjab from India.
"AAP's intentions are very dangerous. You must have heard [Arvind Kejriwal's] former close aide [Kumar Vishwas] who in charge of Punjab elections for the AAP last time and his close friend Yesterday, the allegation he levelled was very dangerous. So, every voter and citizen must seriously consider how [Ajriwal's] own aide described his character," Modi said while addressing his last poll rally in poll-bound Punjab.
The legislative assembly election for 117 seats in Punjab will be held on 20 February.
"[Arvind Kejriwal and his party] want to break India. They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their plan is no different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan," Modi added.
On Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also lambasted Kejriwal, and said: "Things are seldom as they seem, skim milk masquerades as cream," quoting English Victorian dramatist and lyricist WS Gilbert and his musical HMS Pinafore.
The Congress politician also posted a Hindi verse as he demanded clarification from Kejriwal on the issue, calling him a masquerader.
© Photo : Twitter/@sherryontopNavjot Singh Sidhu Tweet On Kejriwal
Navjot Singh Sidhu Tweet On Kejriwal - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
Navjot Singh Sidhu Tweet On Kejriwal
© Photo : Twitter/@sherryontop
However, AAP has rubbished the claims of Kumar Vishwas, and in a tweet, its spokesman Raghav Chadha that this is done with an "intention to defame and deride Arvind Kejriwal".
© Photo : Twitter/@raghav_chadhaRaghav Chadha on Kumar Vishwas
Raghav Chadha on Kumar Vishwas - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
Raghav Chadha on Kumar Vishwas
© Photo : Twitter/@raghav_chadha
© Photo : Twitter/@raghav_chadhaRaghav Chadha On Kumar Vishwas
Raghav Chadha On Kumar Vishwas - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
Raghav Chadha On Kumar Vishwas
© Photo : Twitter/@raghav_chadha
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала