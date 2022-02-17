https://sputniknews.com/20220217/pm-modi-slams-arvind-kejriwal-led-aap-for-harbouring-dangerous-intentions-1093110374.html

PM Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP For Harbouring 'Dangerous' Intentions

PM Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP For Harbouring 'Dangerous' Intentions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that AAP founder and Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal wants to side with secessionists and take over in Punjab.AAP's founding member Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday alleged that Kejriwal had once told him that he would either become state chief of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of Khalistan.The Khalistan movement is a Sikh movement that seeks to create a state called Khalistan by seceding Indian Punjab from India."AAP's intentions are very dangerous. You must have heard [Arvind Kejriwal's] former close aide [Kumar Vishwas] who in charge of Punjab elections for the AAP last time and his close friend Yesterday, the allegation he levelled was very dangerous. So, every voter and citizen must seriously consider how [Ajriwal's] own aide described his character," Modi said while addressing his last poll rally in poll-bound Punjab.The legislative assembly election for 117 seats in Punjab will be held on 20 February."[Arvind Kejriwal and his party] want to break India. They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their plan is no different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan," Modi added.On Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also lambasted Kejriwal, and said: "Things are seldom as they seem, skim milk masquerades as cream," quoting English Victorian dramatist and lyricist WS Gilbert and his musical HMS Pinafore.The Congress politician also posted a Hindi verse as he demanded clarification from Kejriwal on the issue, calling him a masquerader.However, AAP has rubbished the claims of Kumar Vishwas, and in a tweet, its spokesman Raghav Chadha that this is done with an "intention to defame and deride Arvind Kejriwal".

