https://sputniknews.com/20220217/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-presser-on-day-2-of-ministerial-meeting-1093110548.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting

The summit of NATO defence ministers in Belgium is being held after the US and the bloc delivered their answers to Russia's security guarantee proposals. The draft agreements offered by Moscow suggested a halt to NATO's eastward expansion as a way to de-escalate tensions.

2022-02-17T11:32+0000

2022-02-17T11:32+0000

2022-02-17T11:32+0000

nato

jens stoltenberg

brussels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092829325_0:0:2949:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_af1711e0a7fefc4aed44a75ac87ec688.jpg

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference amid the summit of NATO defence ministers.Previously, Stoltenberg announced the alliance was considering boosting its presence in Eastern Europe, but noted that no final decision had been made yet.Follow Sputnik's Live Freed to Find Out More!

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting 2022-02-17T11:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nato, jens stoltenberg, brussels, видео