NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting
The summit of NATO defence ministers in Belgium is being held after the US and the bloc delivered their answers to Russia's security guarantee proposals. The draft agreements offered by Moscow suggested a halt to NATO's eastward expansion as a way to de-escalate tensions.
2022-02-17T11:32+0000
2022-02-17T11:32+0000
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference amid the summit of NATO defence ministers.Previously, Stoltenberg announced the alliance was considering boosting its presence in Eastern Europe, but noted that no final decision had been made yet.Follow Sputnik's Live Freed to Find Out More!
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Presser on Day 2 of Ministerial Meeting

11:32 GMT 17.02.2022
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda
The summit of NATO defence ministers in Belgium is being held after the US and the bloc delivered their answers to Russia's security guarantee proposals. The draft agreements offered by Moscow suggested a halt to NATO's eastward expansion as a way to de-escalate tensions.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference amid the summit of NATO defence ministers.
Previously, Stoltenberg announced the alliance was considering boosting its presence in Eastern Europe, but noted that no final decision had been made yet.
Follow Sputnik's Live Freed to Find Out More!
