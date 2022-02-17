https://sputniknews.com/20220217/mysterious-sinkhole-devours-kashmirs-famous-brengi-river-1093101217.html
Mysterious Sinkhole Devours Kashmir's Famous Brengi River
Mysterious Sinkhole Devours Kashmir's Famous Brengi River
Brengi is one of the tributaries of the Jhelum River and famous for its exotic brown trout, a freshwater fish introduced by the British. The freshwater stream... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T07:06+0000
2022-02-17T07:06+0000
2022-02-17T07:06+0000
kashmir
jammu and kashmir
river
glacier
environment
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093102712_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_da6a951bc7563874df233c46d138aaa3.jpg
A mysterious sinkhole created in a stream of the Brengi River has wrought havoc on brown trout and other aquatic life.Around a 20-km stretch of the river in the Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir has dried up, leaving locals under stress as they fear it will negatively impact their livelihoods in the days to come.Local officials are yet to find the outlet of the vertical hole even after a week of a survey carried out by a team of experts.The authority has decided to conduct a geophysical and gravity survey to ascertain the threat level to local villagers as experts suggest an entire area could collapse due to denudations.District officials have restricted public movement in the area, also known as the Brengi Valley, to carry out the necessary measures.
kashmir
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093102712_139:0:1119:735_1920x0_80_0_0_19ab40f5689b59836248b05de212bf92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
kashmir, jammu and kashmir, river, glacier, environment, india
Mysterious Sinkhole Devours Kashmir's Famous Brengi River
Subscribe
Brengi is one of the tributaries of the Jhelum River and famous for its exotic brown trout, a freshwater fish introduced by the British. The freshwater stream in the Himalayas is also a lifeline for locals as they rely on its water for drinking and irrigation purposes.
A mysterious sinkhole created in a stream of the Brengi River has wrought havoc on brown trout and other aquatic life.
Around a 20-km stretch of the river in the Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir
has dried up, leaving locals under stress as they fear it will negatively impact their livelihoods in the days to come.
Local officials are yet to find the outlet of the vertical hole even after a week of a survey carried out by a team of experts.
"The sink is of sizeable dimension with 50 cusec discharge which is quite high", Piyush Singla, a senior district official, said.
The authority has decided to conduct a geophysical and gravity survey
to ascertain the threat level to local villagers as experts suggest an entire area could collapse due to denudations.
District officials have restricted public movement in the area, also known as the Brengi Valley, to carry out the necessary measures.