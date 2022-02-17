https://sputniknews.com/20220217/mysterious-sinkhole-devours-kashmirs-famous-brengi-river-1093101217.html

Mysterious Sinkhole Devours Kashmir's Famous Brengi River

Brengi is one of the tributaries of the Jhelum River and famous for its exotic brown trout, a freshwater fish introduced by the British. The freshwater stream... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

A mysterious sinkhole created in a stream of the Brengi River has wrought havoc on brown trout and other aquatic life.Around a 20-km stretch of the river in the Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir has dried up, leaving locals under stress as they fear it will negatively impact their livelihoods in the days to come.Local officials are yet to find the outlet of the vertical hole even after a week of a survey carried out by a team of experts.The authority has decided to conduct a geophysical and gravity survey to ascertain the threat level to local villagers as experts suggest an entire area could collapse due to denudations.District officials have restricted public movement in the area, also known as the Brengi Valley, to carry out the necessary measures.

