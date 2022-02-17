https://sputniknews.com/20220217/mypillow-ceo-coming-to-the-rescue-of-canadian-truckers-with-thousands-of-pillows---reports-1093127198.html

MyPillow CEO Coming to the Rescue of Canadian Truckers With Thousands of Pillows - Reports

MyPillow CEO Coming to the Rescue of Canadian Truckers With Thousands of Pillows - Reports

It seems to be a backup plan for the pillow mogul, who, along with other American conservatives, has come forward in opposition to the Canadian premier... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T23:44+0000

2022-02-17T23:44+0000

2022-02-17T23:45+0000

truckers

canada

mike lindell

mypillow

protest

justin trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093127275_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c91f7f124530a7ac8cf4a6f6b2f1c8e7.jpg

Canadian truckers who have been protesting vaccine mandates for weeks won't be left adrift this time, because Mike Lindell is coming to their rescue.MyPillow CEO told The Daily Beast the other day that he is going to drop pillows from the sky via helicopter, “with little parachutes” attached. “We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” he reportedly told the outlet. You might think this is a joke, but no! The magnate reportedly claimed he has it all arranged with a helicopter company, but he cannot reveal the exact location yet.These are not the only labels Trudeau has been given after he invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history on Tuesday, fueling rage from conservative politicians in the US, including former president Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Ted Cruz. The icing on the cake was Elon Musk's tweet (now deleted), in which the Tesla CEO compared the Canadian prime minister to Hitler.Meanwhile, according to Canadian public safety minister Marco Mendicino, some participants in the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protest appear to be well-coordinated and espouse extremist views with the aim of overthrowing the government, noting incidents involving the seizure of weapons from protesters at border crossings.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

truckers, canada, mike lindell, mypillow, protest, justin trudeau