Malaysian Fraud Fugitive Jho Low Paid Leonardo DiCaprio, Other Stars for Party Appearances - Reports

Malaysian Fraud Fugitive Jho Low Paid Leonardo DiCaprio, Other Stars for Party Appearances - Reports

17.02.2022

leonardo dicaprio

malaysia

1malaysia development berhad (1mdb)

fraud

crime

goldman sachs

An executive has testified in court that Malaysian fugitive ‘Jho Low’ (Low Taek Jho) who is on the run with $700 million after a scam that defrauded a sovereign wealth fund, spent the stolen money on luxurious parties, and paid celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian to make appearances at them, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.Since Low is on the lam, former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng is now being accused of conspiring with former Goldman banker Tim Leissner to help Low divert $4.5 billion from the 1MDB fund. He was first indicted for the crime in 2018 and is facing trial this week.The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) began in 2008 as an effort to use sovereign wealth to aid in the economic development of Terengganu state and to ensure the economic well-being of its residents.In 2020, Goldman Sachs Bank admitted to taking part in the fraud and agreed to pay $5 billion in fines for its role in the scandal. Leissner has already pleaded guilty and is helping federal prosecutors in their investigation. Reports say he will take the witness stand this week and testify against Ng.Prosecutors have claimed that Ng and his family received $35 million from the illegal scheme.Low, meanwhile, is still on the run. In 2018 he was indicted in the United States. He has yet to be arrested by either the United States or Malaysia. It is reported that he has been granted asylum by an unidentified country.

