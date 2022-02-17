https://sputniknews.com/20220217/lawyers-for-hutchins-family-release-video-simulation-of-alec-baldwins-prop-gun-shooting-1093099235.html

Lawyers for Hutchins’ Family Release Video Simulation of Alec Baldwin’s Prop Gun Shooting

The legal team of Hutchins’ family presented a video simulation to recreate the incident on-set.The animated reconstruction, titled “The Killing of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust,’” lasts nearly 10 minutes and shows Baldwin pulling the trigger of a gun that was supposed to have been a prop with blank bullets. The bullet can be seen passing clean through Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.The lawsuit on behalf of Hutchins' husband and nine-year-old son was filed in New Mexico District Court. In addition to Baldwin, among the defendants were listed assistant director David Halls, director of the picture Katherine Walters, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and weapons supplier Seth Kenny.The document posits that the accused film producers were aware of serious security shortcomings, including three accidental shootings on-set, with the latest taking place just a few days before Hutchins’ death. Nevertheless, the producers reportedly ignored the complaints, and their "reckless behavior and cost-cutting measures" led to the tragic incident.Hutchins died on the set of Rust in October last year after Baldwin fired from a weapon that was believed to be a prop. The actor has denied being at fault, saying that he did not know there was a live cartridge inside.

