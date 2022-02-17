https://sputniknews.com/20220217/justin-bieber-saves-tim-hortons-by-launching-new-type-of-doughnuts-1093104793.html
Justin Bieber 'Saves' Tim Hortons by Launching New Type of Doughnuts
In November of last year, singer Justin Bieber launched bite-sized doughnuts called "Timbiebs" in partnership with the Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons. The Timbiebs have swiftly gained popularity.
Canadian singer Justin Bieber has turned out to be a lucky charm for Tim Hortons as he "saved" the coffee chain with the launch of his "Timbiebs" doughnuts.
Packed with star power and a great concept, Tim Hortons has experienced "notable growth", revealed Jose E. Cil, the owner of Restaurant Brands International that operates Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes.
Cil said that sales at stores increased 10.3% in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2021. That reversed an 11% decline during same quarter a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm a Belieber", Cil said using the term coined by Bieber's fans and added: "The collaboration led to unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests".
The Timbiebs promotion "was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations", Cil said.
Tim Hortons has also been working to improve its core menu, upgrade its loyalty programme, and enhance its digital strategy.