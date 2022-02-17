https://sputniknews.com/20220217/justin-bieber-saves-tim-hortons-by-launching-new-type-of-doughnuts-1093104793.html

Justin Bieber 'Saves' Tim Hortons by Launching New Type of Doughnuts

Justin Bieber 'Saves' Tim Hortons by Launching New Type of Doughnuts

In November of last year, singer Justin Bieber launched bite-sized doughnuts called "Timbiebs" in partnership with the Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons. The... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T09:54+0000

2022-02-17T09:54+0000

2022-02-17T09:54+0000

society

justin bieber

donut

tim hortons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/24/1079682474_0:0:841:473_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d4a22220a316be5db9e1898cc0291b.png

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has turned out to be a lucky charm for Tim Hortons as he "saved" the coffee chain with the launch of his "Timbiebs" doughnuts.Packed with star power and a great concept, Tim Hortons has experienced "notable growth", revealed Jose E. Cil, the owner of Restaurant Brands International that operates Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes.Cil said that sales at stores increased 10.3% in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2021. That reversed an 11% decline during same quarter a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I'm a Belieber", Cil said using the term coined by Bieber's fans and added: "The collaboration led to unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests".The Timbiebs promotion "was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations", Cil said.Tim Hortons has also been working to improve its core menu, upgrade its loyalty programme, and enhance its digital strategy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, justin bieber, donut, tim hortons