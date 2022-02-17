https://sputniknews.com/20220217/investor-us-markets-not-affected-by-ukraine-crisis-inflation-unrelated-to-tensions-1093102735.html

Investor: US Markets Not Affected by Ukraine Crisis, Inflation Unrelated to Tensions

Investor: US Markets Not Affected by Ukraine Crisis, Inflation Unrelated to Tensions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tensions around Ukraine are having a mild, if negligible, effect on markets in the US given the distance of Eastern Europe from the... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T06:54+0000

2022-02-17T06:54+0000

2022-02-17T06:54+0000

us

russia

ukraine

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105550/74/1055507458_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cee45ebbabcd54660562b88b922094a2.jpg

The investor stressed that Ukraine is too far and remote from the US economy to justify so much nervous reaction to it.Shostak believes that the topic of Ukraine is a distraction that has gone out of proportion. He explained that the US economy, after all, is barely connected to Ukraine via regular market forces such as mutual trade and investment.On Tuesday, a new analysis by RSM shared with CNN indicates that If the Ukraine crisis caused the oil price to reach about $110 a barrel, inflation in the United States would exceed 10% on a year-over-year basis.Shostak pointed out, however, that in some markets, particularly, grain, the impact is much more direct.The liquid natural gas (LNG) market, Shostak said, is another example where the exports would be very strongly affected in the event of military hostilities.In the past few months, the West and Kiev have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening other countries and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also reiterated that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, economy